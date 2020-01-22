Campbell County is home to several major traffic corridors, and with an upcoming application deadline to determine which roads will receive major funding for improvements, Campbell supervisors discussed the county's priorities for the next several years.
Among these projects, improvements to Timberlake Road, three U.S. 29 projects and U.S. 501 passing lanes emerged as the greatest priorities, and were ranked at the top of the list to potentially pursue Smart Scale funding.
Smart Scale is the Virginia Department of Transportation's method of competitively evaluating highway construction projects. Due to funding limitations and VDOT staffing, each locality is limited to four project submissions. Application deadlines begin in early March and projects will be selected in the spring of 2021. If approved, the projects will be completed in the next six years.
In the past, Smart Scale has funded Campbell County projects such as the Waterlick and Timberlake roads intersection improvements, as well as improvements to Lynbrook Road, the U.S. 29 and Virginia 699 intersection and the U.S. 501 and Virginia 633 intersection near Foster Fuels.
"Campbell County has always been that one county with the greatest potential for exponential growth, and you're starting to see that for the residential community, and hopefully on the economic development side as well," said Rick Youngblood, Lynchburg District Planner for VDOT, who spoke to supervisors at a board work session on Tuesday night.
He identified Timberlake Road and U.S. 29 as high priority, quality projects that are worthy of Smart Scale funding.
“[U.S. 29] is the one corridor that serves both the local need and also the state need as a thoroughfare. It is a high freight corridor, it is a high commuter network patterns, [with] local traffic, local entities," Youngblood said.
According to the recent study, U.S. 29 is a 6.4-mile corridor with an average daily traffic count equal to about 20,376 cars. Over a five year period, 365 crashes were recorded.
“Outside of the Timberlake Road corridor, it is probably the most high pressing priority we have in the region," Youngblood said.
To increase the odds of a Campbell County project being selected for Smart Scale funding, the county split the corridor into three sections along U.S. 29 — from English Tavern Road to the Lynchburg City limits; from Calohan Road to English Tavern Road; and from Calohan Road to Virginia 24 near the Yellow Branch neighborhood. Supervisors then ranked the three projects in order of importance to the county.
According to Deputy County Administrator Clifton Tweedy, the project cost estimate for U.S. 29 improvements is around $32 million altogether. Broken up, the three projects range from $9 million to $11 million.
The top priority for Campbell supervisors are improvements to Timberlake Road, specifically its intersection with Greenview Drive and Laxton Road. Its proximity to Brookville High School, Brookville Middle School and Tomahawk Elementary School make the number of accidents a growing concern.
The September 2019 Timberlake Road Corridor Improvement Study found that 661 total crashes were reported over the five-year crash analysis period. Of the reported crashes, there were five fatalities, 200 crashes involved bodily injury and 456 crashes resulted in property damage only.
The intersection of Greenview Drive and Laxton Road was identified as a "hotspot" of severe crashes.
Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg said that the safety of students should be their number one focus. The busy intersections and congested traffic have long been been concerns of the community, she said.
"To go a mile or two during rush hour [on Timberlake] it takes easily 45 minutes to an hour to go round trip, a mile down and back, to run an errand," Hogg said.
According to Tweedy, the original estimate for the Timberlake Road improvements in 2018 was about $10.3 million.
Tweedy identified a possibility that the Timberlake Road improvement project will be submitted by the Central Virginia Metropolitan Planning Organization for funding, due to its regional importance. If that is the case, supervisors will instead refocus on their next priority: creating passing lanes on U.S. 501 south of Gladys.
"I have known folks that have died on that road," Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said. "That just impacts you ... 501 is a dangerous road."
Youngblood noted that U.S. 501 holds about 14% to 15% of Campbell County commuter patterns, with a high volume of valuable freight commodities.
Following unanimous agreement, supervisors directed Tweedy to prepare Smart Scale applications with Timberlake Road as the first priority followed by the three U.S. 29 projects and U.S. 501 passing lanes.
"We have identified the best quality projects for Campbell County that meet what we consider a funding strategy for success in Smart Scale," Youngblood said. "We are confident that these four, or at least one if not all four, are going to receive funding through some mechanism."
