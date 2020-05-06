Facing the threat of permanent closure as many businesses near their second full month of shuttered doors, small business owners appeared before Campbell County supervisors Tuesday night lobbying the county to urge Gov. Ralph Northam to allow them to reopen.
After receiving a petition with about 30 signatures and hearing resident concerns, supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution urging Northam to allow the reopening of local businesses deemed “nonessential.”
“Businesses need to get running,” said Rhonda Barabach, a manager at The Colonial Restaurant in Rustburg. “Sad days are here, but it’s going to get even worse.”
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts proposed the resolution, with the intent to send it to Northam on Wednesday, asking for businesses to be allowed to reopen as soon as possible.
In Wednesday's press conference, Northam said the state is looking to start discussing "phase one" of its reopening plans on Friday. If the state hits certain metrics, like a declining trend of positive tests, he said it can move forward. There are three phases of the reopening plan.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 13 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Campbell County as of Tuesday, out of 20,256 confirmed and probable cases statewide.
Though Watts acknowledged the severity of the COVID-19 crisis, he said localities should be able to decide when to reopen, rather than the state deciding a blanket measure, arguing rural localities are less affected than more populated regions of the state.
“Something needs to happen; we can’t keep dragging this on,” Watts said.
He feared continued closure would lead to layoffs and revenue loss that would have long-term effects on the county. The adopted resolution called it "unconstitutional” to force local businesses deemed “nonessential” to stay closed.
Watts said he has received numerous phone calls from business owners and concerned residents in the past two weeks. It effects everyone, he said from restaurants and hair salons, to chiropractors and realtors.
Barabach said the more than 40 employees at The Colonial Restaurant have received paychecks for the past eight weeks. But now, as the eighth week draws to a close, the money awarded from the Paycheck Protection Program — a federal program that offers forgivable loans for businesses that keep employees on their payrolls — is gone.
She said the carryout they offer is “slow and steady.” It’s enough to continue paying the bills, she said, but not the employees.
With two large dining rooms, she said the restaurant should be allowed to open while enforcing social distancing measures and taking other precautions. Without reopening, the businesses could face permanent closure, and employees losing pay or work would cause a ripple effect throughout the entire community.
Art Pursel, owner of The Lunchbox in Rustburg, agreed businesses need to start making steps toward opening.
“Campbell County is at a point where we want to be back open,” Pursel said. “From the customer standpoint, they want to get back to some sort of normalcy.”
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline echoed the sentiment laid out in the resolution. Though acknowledging the risk the virus poses for many people, he worried the cost to businesses was too high.
“Restricting how sick people move and live is quarantine,” Cline said. “Restricting how healthy people move and live is oppression.”
Cline said he has faith Campbell County businesses would make the best decision for their employees and customers and take necessary precautions, and said this “needs to be heard at the highest level” so things could begin moving in a reasonable direction “very, very soon.”
