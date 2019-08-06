Altavista could see its town limits expand after Campbell County supervisors approved a boundary adjustment Tuesday night, allowing it to absorb the county’s 50-acre business park at the Dearing Ford Business and Manufacturing Center for future industrial development.
Altavista approached the county in March 2018 to pursue growth opportunities for the town, and in a culmination of more than a year of conversations, supervisors approved both the boundary line adjustment and the transfer of property ownership for a $1 million price tag.
The boundary adjustment would transfer all ownership of the property, currently assessed at $389,300, to Altavista, and the town would inherit primary marketing and maintenance responsibilities for the site. The adjustment includes the entire undeveloped property.
The park is made up of 28 acres adjacent to Walmart and an additional 21.75 acres on Dearing Ford Road off of U.S. 29.
Altavista Mayor Mike Mattox hopes the change will ignite the potential to generate jobs, through the expansion of existing businesses and new economic ventures.
County Administrator Frank Rogers called it a mutually beneficial arrangement.
“A healthy town means a healthy county,” Rogers said.
Any future industries on the 50-acre property potentially would be eligible for town and county incentives.
Though the land has been in the county for decades, businesses have shown a limited interest in locating business or industry in the center, according to the memorandum written by county staff outlining the details of the prospective boundary line adjustment.
Altavista Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale said as Altavista’s only business park, the town would be able to focus all of its energy on marketing and developing the site, allowing Campbell County to turn its attention to its three other business parks.
“We think its a win-win for both communities,” Coggsdale said.
Coggsdale said the Dearing Ford property would be a potential spot for expansion or relocation for local companies.
Altavista is home to several large industries — like Abbott Laboratories, BGF Industries, Graham Packaging Co. and Rage Plastics — which act as major town employers. Abbott, a nutritional-products manufacturing company, employs more than 500 people in Altavista. BGF produces industrial textiles and employs more than 600, while Graham, a plastic packaging company, employs about 50.
“That would be a great location [for expansion],” Coggsdale said. “But if not we’ll be out beating the bush trying to recruit somebody new.”
Conditional to the boundary change is a shift in annual transactions between the county and town. Since the 2006 boundary line adjustment that brought the Walmart shopping area into the town, Altavista has payed the county about $80,000 annually in meal’s tax revenue, and the county allocates $25,000 to the town each year.
The prospective boundary line adjustment proposes to discontinue both annual payments. In their place, Altavista will make a one-time payment of $1 million to the county.
Rogers said the boundary line adjustment was a good opportunity to clean up the structure of the budgetary relationship, a benefit that Coggsdale echoed.
After Tuesday night’s unanimous supervisor approval, county staff is authorized to work with Altavista to finalize the agreement.
According to Coggsdale, the next step for acquisition is a public hearing to be held at the Altavista Town Council meeting on Tuesday.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.