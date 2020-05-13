Campbell County supervisors unanimously approved a $79.6 million fiscal 2021 budget Tuesday night, which includes a a 2-cent tax reduction for personal property taxes, a 5-cent reduction to the Machinery and Tools tax and a flat-rate raise for all full-time county employees.
The 3.1% increase over the adopted fiscal year 2020 budget of $77.2 million was largely attributed to new revenue generated by the meals tax, a 4% tax that was authorized last April through a countywide referendum.
The pay raise will provide a $1,354 salary increase for every full-time county employee beginning Dec. 1, dependent on the county's first quarter revenues.
County Administrator Frank Rogers stressed budgetary changes, such as compensation adjustments, are dependent on sufficient revenues. He said amid the COVID-19 crisis, staff continues to monitor revenue streams and will adjust accordingly as the scope of the pandemic’s economic impact becomes clear for the county.
The flat pay raise was proposed as a way to help narrow pay gaps in county departments. The budgets allots $350,000 for the raises.
The decrease in the machinery and tool tax will reduce the tax rate from $3.25 to $3.20, and is in response to comments received during the county's 52 in 52 Business Visitation Program, which aimed to address concerns and build relationships with local businesses.
The 2-cent personal property tax decrease — which now stands at $4.40 per $100 of assessed value — was done in an effort to demonstrate supervisor commitment to decreasing taxes, even if the change is gradual, Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts said at a prior meeting.
Ultimately the reduction would cost the county an estimated $50,000 in revenue. Supervisors voted to cut $25,000 from the increase in vacancy savings and the budget set aside, respectively, to fund the reduction.
The board of supervisors will meet next on May 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.