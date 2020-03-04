RUSTBURG — After months of discussions, and the vocal backing of Campbell County public safety officers, law enforcement and emergency service crews, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors approved moving forward with efforts to become a part of the Regional Radio Board — a transition that will improve coverage and communication within the public safety radio system.
Facing limitations, and sometimes dangerous consequences, of the county's current system due to aging equipment, spotty coverage and limited interoperability with surrounding counties, this move seeks to improve safety in Campbell County through a regional partnership.
At a February meeting of the board, Public Safety Director Tracy Fairchild told supervisors that recent failures of the radio system had led to a lack of clear communication in high-stakes situations — such as deputies not being informed in time that a suspect they were in pursuit of had begun shooting.
The Central Virginia Radio Communications Board is a regional radio board consisting of the counties of Amherst and Bedford, the town of Bedford and the city of Lynchburg. It was formed in 1996 to ensure public safety communication throughout jurisdictions. The board chose to seek membership with the regional board after considering a host of standalone options and seeking request for proposals from private providers.
As it stands, the county’s radio system bounces off of five towers using VHF — “very high frequency” radio waves — and was installed more than 15 years ago.
It serves about 389 users, including career fire departments and emergency services crews, eight volunteer fire departments, three volunteer rescue squads and animal control.
Fairchild said the bulk of the system is from 1996, with minor updates done in 2003 and the addition of the Altavista tower site completed in 2015.
Any solution for the aging system brings with it a multimillion-dollar price tag. County Administrator Frank Rogers said the initial cost of the necessary radio equipment and the $1.6 million buy-in to join the regional board comes to about $6 million. After the initial cost, the annual fee is estimated to be about $240,000.
It is estimated to take 18 to 24 months to implement a new system.
Fairchild again voiced her support for the regional system at the board's Tuesday night meeting.
Jonaaron Evans, communications technician at Campbell County Public Safety, said he took an L3Harris portable radio — the same equipment the county will use if they join the regional board — to remote areas in the county that suffer from unreliable coverage. Even without Campbell equipment installed on the towers, he said the reception was "extremely clear."
"It was kind of shocking to stop at some of these places further out — Falling River Baptist Church and Hat Creek and at the golf course — and actually be able to hear the coverage from the regional on the portable," Evans said.
Once the county convert the existing towers with regional equipment, Fairchild said coverage should be even stronger.
“When we think about this, and think about the areas that he was in, we are getting that coverage from a bleed over system, without us having any equipment on our towers," Fairchild said. "The expectation is that our service would be incredible once it is in our county and is set up for what we need.”
Though Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said he understood this is likely the best system currently available, with appealing equipment and cost, he said his one concern was entering into another contract with a regional system. Currently, the board is pursuing legal recourse against the Region 2000 Services Authority — a regional partnership overseeing the area's solid waste; the partnership is handled by the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, whose staff also provides administrative and financial services to the radio board.
Like most regional boards that incur debt, once a locality joins the radio board, it requires a unanimous vote to leave it.
"I guard very dearly our ability to act as a county, independently," Hardie said. “I believe if we can better our situation, we would be limiting our ability to do so.”
Despite Hardie's concerns, he and the other supervisors unanimously approved directing county staff to pursue Campbell's membership with the board, a move Rogers said they expect to go smoothly, and to finalize negotiations and enter into a contract with L3Harris — an American technology company, defense contractor and information technology services provider, which has a location on Jefferson Ridge Parkway in Lynchburg — for the purchase of the necessary equipment.
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts said they hope this partnership works out better than other regional efforts, and that with the backing of public safety representatives, the regional radio system has the board's support.
"The community reached out to us," Watts said of the radio board. "They want it, they need it."
