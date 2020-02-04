RUSTBURG — As the Lynchburg Regional Airport Commission makes strides toward transitioning to an independent airport authority, Campbell supervisors discussed the possibility of joining the authority.
Officials with the city of Lynchburg this week invited Campbell County to join a proposed independent authority for the Lynchburg Regional Airport at its Tuesday night meeting.
In October, the Lynchburg City Council approved a resolution directing the commission to compile a plan outlining details of how an independent authority would operate. Currently, the airport commission reports to city council, which appoints the nine members. An independent authority would be a separate, self-sustaining entity.
The commission hopes an independent authority business model will be a more effective, efficient and competitive method of governance for the airport, according to Mark Courtney, former airport director of the Lynchburg Regional Airport.
Lynchburg City Manager Bonnie Svrcek and Courtney presented the Campbell board with the city’s plan to establish an independent authority for the facility on Tuesday night.
Located in Campbell County, the airport has been owned and operated by the city of Lynchburg since 1931. According to Svrcek, Lynchburg Regional Airport is the only commercial service airport in Virginia not overseen by an independent authority. Svrcek and airport officials are meeting with officials in surrounding counties to gauge their interest in serving on the proposed airport authority.
With an annual operating budget of $2.8 million, and an average of seven daily departures, the airport generates about $225,000 in surplus annually. It is responsible for a total of 1,770 jobs and generates about $180 million annually in economic activity in the area, according to Courtney. The airline service is growing, with passenger traffic increasing about 27% from the same period last year.
"We are a small business," Courtney said. "We need to run as a small business."
Through such a business model, Courtney said the airport would be able to operate with increased efficiency, enhancing the airport's ability to innovate and creating a "smaller, leaner organization."
It maintains a focus on the airport as a regional asset, he added, and makes them comparable to other regional airports.
"It's not just a matter of competing," Courtney said. "But we are able to compete at their level."
In past months, Svrcek, Courtney and current Lynchburg Airport Director Andrew LaGala have approached the counties of Bedford and Amherst, and have plans to speak with Appomattox on Feb. 18.
Joining the authority would give Campbell County a "seat at the table," Courtney said, and a voice regarding the growth and future development of the airport.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie agreed the airport is an asset to the entire region, but questioned what the county's obligations would be in the proposed authority.
Courtney said the obligations would be largely in the governance, rather than financial, and a "safety net" could be created, if necessary, to circumvent any financial loss by members of the authority in case of any significant failures of the airport to operate as expected.
Courtney said a business-like process also would be more attractive to potential new airlines. Currently, American Eagle is the only airline serving the airport with flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina. After 9/11, the airport lost service with United to Dulles International Airport, and in 2011, Delta discontinued service to Lynchburg.
"I think one of the things that makes becoming an authority so compelling is that we have learned from our research and from a consultant that we engaged that our chances of attracting more air service development are much greater under an authority model then they are under a government model," Svrcek said. "And if we can find reasons to attract more air service development, frankly, I think that's the most important thing."
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline said he would like to continue the conversations with the city about the authority, knowing there was no "hard commitment" at this stage, and that it could potentially be a benefit to the county.
Supervisors unanimously passed a motion to continue exploring the possibility of joining the proposed independent authority.
The surrounding localities of Amherst, Bedford, Campbell and Appomattox must make their final decision by Nov. 30.
