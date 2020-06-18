With $4.78 million allocated to Campbell County to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors discussed how to begin distributing those funds at their Tuesday night meeting.
Ultimately, supervisors directed staff to prioritize broadband and the creation of a grant program to support small businesses.
The money was allocated as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which allotted funds to assist states in handling the direct impact of the pandemic.
Though Campbell County has taken economic hits from COVID-19 and the subsequent shutdown, the federal aid comes with a series of stringent directives as to how it can be used in the locality.
The federal aid only can be used to pay for one-time expenses directly tied to the public health emergency and the funds must be spent by Dec. 30.
Localities also are barred from using the money to make up mounting budget deficits caused by steep drops in local tax revenue, which has caused disappointment among local leaders.
With about 6% of the funds going to Altavista, and 2% going to Brookneal, $4.4 million is left for county use.
Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers recommended the county turn its focus to enabling and facilitating distance learning as well as telework, and continuing to expand broadband access within the county.
With several broadband projects currently in the works, Rogers said the funding could be directed toward those existing projects.
Another portion of the funds could be used to pay for any county costs incurred in response to the pandemic.
Much of the discussion focused on how the money could be used to support county businesses.
Under federal aid restrictions, it cannot be used for “revenue replacement,” creating conflicts as supervisors expressed interest in aiding small businesses — like salons and restaurants — which were forced to shut down entirely during the pandemic.
Supervisors considered how to shape a small business grant program that would provide the most support possible.
Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg said she wanted to see the grants be flexible, both in terms of the amount that could potentially be allocated and what businesses are eligible, depending on the need.
“We know businesses have had costs incurred in response to COVID,” Rogers said. “My suggestion is let them tell us their story, let’s have a committee review it and make sure we feel good about it and then let’s wheel it out.”
Also at the Tuesday night meeting, supervisors took the next step toward officially joining the Regional Radio Board — a transition that will improve coverage and communication within the public safety radio system.
Supervisors approved the move in March, and staff has since been in negotiations with the radio board regarding the specifications of its membership. Supervisors unanimously voted for board chairman Charlie Watts to sign the agreement, so it can be sent to the other member localities for consideration.
The board will next meet on July 21.
