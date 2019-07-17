RUSTBURG — Though services like Airbnb are stoking a rapidly expanding short-term rental market nationwide, a Concord townhome owner's request was denied use as a short-term rental after neighbor concerns were aired before the Campbell County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night.
The applicant, Mitchell Shorter, requested a special use permit to rent his townhome on Riviera Drive in Concord as a tourist house on property zoned Residential — Single Family.
Though Shorter did not appear before the board at the Tuesday meeting, resident Geraldine Staples again came to speak against the request after presenting her grievances before the planning commission in May.
Staples resides in the same block of townhomes as the rental, where she has lived for 39 years.
Shorter began renting the townhome on March 1 before he was informed it would require a special permit, Staples said, and she read from an extensive list of observations across the span of a week.
Among them she cited disruptive renters, parking hazards and an ill-timed request for borrowed butter. She said renters approached her house late at night, leaving the gate open and almost allowing her chihuahuas to escape in the morning.
“My problem is, and the neighbors', is who are these people and where are they from?" Staples said. “We live in a residential community, and I don’t see how the county can allow renters in and out like a Motel 6.”
Staples added that since the planning commission denied recommending Shorter's request, a family has moved into the townhome on what appears to be a year-long lease.
"It's been quiet and peaceful. It's back to normal," Staples said. "I want it to stay like it is."
Supervisors unanimously denied the request following the planning commissions similar recommendation.
Tuesday night's meeting also saw updates to Campbell County code with mandated changes that result from action of the General Assembly and discretionary changes that are initiated by the board or staff during the year.
Among the proposed changes were five code updates brought to the board by Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts, largely relating to zoning and subdivision of land.
Supervisors approved three of the changes, one of them removing certain regulations along U.S. 29 in Campbell County that could clear businesses along the highway for more development in the future.
The update will initiate the removal of 10 miles of land south of Calohan Road from the U.S. 29 Corridor Overlay District — an overlay zone intended to maintain the long-term functionality of the highway by limiting construction along the corridor and restricting additional entrances.
The corridor overlay district was adopted by the board of supervisors in 2006 following a Virginia Department of Transportation study of U.S. 29 in the county and affects all of the properties that have frontage on the highway from Gladys to the Lynchburg city limit, said Community Development Director Paul Harvey.
It was put in place to protect against additional development along the road and keep traffic moving without installing more traffic signals or reducing the speed limit. The overlay district was intended to protect the corridor for future use because there is no planned replacement for it.
The code change will revert the 10 miles south of Calohan Road in Campbell County back to normal county zoning regulations, which require businesses to have a 10-foot setback from the road.
Other approved code changes reduced the minimum lot size requirement in the A-1 Agricultural District from three acres to two and a half acres, and reduced the lot width and road frontage requirements in A-1 from 200 feet to 150 feet.
Watts said these changes were the result of "several comments" he heard in the past from residents whose current laws keep them from dividing their own land into livable parcels. Reducing the lot size allows for more lots to be created on a given tract of land, increasing the economic incentive to develop land of housing.
Resident Russ Nixon spoke before the board regarding the updates on Tuesday, though he recommended more substantial changes — like one acre lot minimums rather than two and a half.
Nixon works as a land surveyor, and said this was his fourth time before the board on this topic in 15 years.
"With the economy the way it is, the housing market crunch that we had in 2008 up to now ... for the price market that many of the folks have that live in the rural areas — Rustburg, Brookneal, Altavista areas — the lot size really deters them being able to get a loan home value cost," Nixon said.
Nixon said the proposed changes to code will help people in rural areas and remove undue regulations on people in the county.
The board will meet again on August 6.