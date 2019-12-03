Meeting a growing trend of rustic outdoor weddings, a new venue will soon be available in Campbell County after supervisors unanimously approved a wedding and event venue on Tuesday night.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors heard a special use permit request from Kimberly Roberts to operate a bed-and-breakfast and wedding and event venue on her property off McIver Ferry Road in Gladys.
The 150-acre property has seen three private family weddings, and Roberts said in the wake of their success, and at the urging of friends, guests and vendors, she realized they may want to open it up to the public.
"It's just a pretty country setting, with lots of old wood and rust — which is apparently popular right now," Roberts said, laughing.
The rooming house would operate out of the family residence occupied by Roberts and her husband. Roberts stressed no guests would rent the rooms without her and her husband also being on site.
Community Development Director Paul Harvey said the property is "fairly isolated" and neighboring properties would be largely unaffected.
Roberts said she and her husband have lived on the property since 1993 and it has been in the family since 1917. The home has four empty bedrooms the family could rent, and they would cap the overnight guests at about eight. With Patrick Henry's Red Hill and other wedding venues nearby, Roberts said there is a need for places to stay in the area.
The venue is expected to serve up to 300 guests, and ceremonies will take place on the farm. The family’s home would not be used in the wedding operations, except by the wedding party if they preferred to get ready on site. Catering would be contracted and food preparations would not be performed on the property.
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts said he appreciated the family wanting to do something in the county and motioned for approval of the special use permit request.
Also at Tuesday night's meeting, supervisors unanimously approved a special use permit request from Bruce Davidson to operate a used car sales lot on Railview Road in Gladys. The applicant is seeking to lease a small part of an existing building to operate the business.
Previously, an automobile repair business operated on the property for over 30 years. The building has been vacant and used as family storage for the past 28 years. The site would house no more than 10 used vehicles at a time.
Davidson said he was just hoping to generate "a little bit of income" and use office space that is currently sitting empty.
The board of supervisors will hold its next regular meeting Jan. 7.
