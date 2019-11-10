In the wake of a landmark election that has cemented a Democratic majority in the statehouse for the first time in more than 20 years, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors has adopted a legislative agenda that pushes back against priorities of the new majority.
The agenda is assembled annually by Campbell County staff and supervisors. The list of legislative priorities will be dispersed among area legislators and outlines Campbell County’s areas of interest in state politics.
Among additions to last year’s legislative agenda are calls to defend Second Amendment rights, to oppose efforts to undermine immigration laws and to support the “free market system.” The adopted legislative priorities were unanimously approved by supervisors Thursday night.
The legislative agenda also contains requests relating to taxation, state and local partnerships and local authority. Additions provided by county staff include the support of legislation “clarifying” the status of games of chance and gambling machines and support of state review of erosion and sediment control regulations.
Some of the additional points were reactions to discussion heard at the Campbell County public forum held in mid- October, Staff Attorney Kristin Wright said.
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts proposed a resolution to acknowledge the Campbell County Board of Supervisor’s “deep commitment” to maintaining the rights of Campbell County citizens to keep and bear arms.
In the resolution, he declared Campbell County a “second amendment sanctuary,” and emphasized opposition to any infringement of Second Amendment rights.
“It’s my opinion that we adopt this and make it known where we stand as a board,” Watts said.
The resolution was approved unanimously.
Sunburst District Supervisor Bob Good offered six components to be added to the “state partnership” category of the legislative agenda. They emphasized protections for second amendment rights, as well as supporting Virginia’s status as a right-to-work state, keeping taxes low and supporting the “sanctity of human life from conception.”
“We voted in Campbell, thank the Lord, and in the surrounding counties, 70% against the agenda that has been put forth by the governor and the new majority in the General Assembly,” Good said. “They’ve told us they are going to do these things. This is us with a voice saying as representatives of citizens of Campbell County that we stand against [them].”
Spring Hill District Supervisor James Borland also voiced his support of the addendum, adding with the changes in Virginia’s legislature, “we need to make our voice known.”
The list will be forwarded to the Virginia Association of Counties for inclusion in the Association’s annual statewide legislative priority list. Copies are sent to area legislators, and a meeting will be scheduled with them later this year to include supervisor representatives and county staff.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
