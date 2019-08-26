More than 200 new apartments could be coming to Campbell County after the county planning commission recommended approval of a second phase of development on English Tavern Road.
On Monday night, the planning commission unanimously voted to recommend rezoning 9.75 acres for 232 apartment units, laying the groundwork for additional apartments on English Tavern Road off U.S. 29.
These units will adjoin the development approved in February, which has been revised to include only 143 town homes, rather than the initial proposal of an 151-unit townhouse development and 48 apartments.
Approval lies with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, who will consider the request at its Oct. 1 meeting.
Justin Fournier, an agent with Balzer & Associates, an engineering firm representing the developer of both phases of the project, said they are looking to expand the existing process in order to create more “quality, affordable housing” for the area.
Adjacent to the 16-acre lot rezoned in February, Fournier said the developer seeks to rezone the almost 10-acre parcel from agricultural to residential multifamily and wants to begin construction as soon as both phases are approved looking to complete the project in about three years.
Developer Gordon Cudd said he hopes to cater to college students in the area. Within two and a half miles of Liberty University and with plans to put in a “resort style” pool, club house, fitness center and walking trails, he expects to attract students from the Lynchburg-area college communities.
“The economy is good right now,” Cudd said. “With the speed of development and being that close to Liberty, we probably have a good chance of staying pretty hot the whole time.”
The commissioners primary concerns revolved around the additional strain to English Tavern Road.
According to Fournier, the development is expected to generate 1,262 vehicle trips per day. The Virginia Department of Transportation completed a review of a turn lane analysis submitted by the applicant and concurred with the intent to construct a full-width right turn lane at both entrances of the development.
Altavista District Representative Patrick Tweedy said the additional developments would be a burden on traffic.
“I’m not against the project,” Tweedy said. “But that traffic, that’s going to be a dog.”
Jerry Houck, a resident of Campbell County, expressed similar concerns. Though the posted speed limit is 45, Houck said cars speed down the road.
“The character of the area apparently is agriculture, but now its residential,” Houck said.
Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk noted the February discussion also was centered around traffic.
“We knew phase two was coming, even if we didn’t know it was coming this soon,” Kirk said. With no other opposition, and turning lanes planned for the area, he didn’t see any other reason to delay development.
Cudd added more traffic could put pressure on VDOT to address the road sooner. With large parcels of land undeveloped just down the road, Cudd added, “this is just the beginning.”
The property for phase two of the development was purchased from the Lyn-Dan Heights Ruritan Club, which bounds the almost 10-acre parcel on the northwest.
Donald Floyd, president of the Ruritan club, spoke before the board in support of the development.
With Ruritan clubs disappearing across the country, selling a portion of its land was a means of survival. Having purchased the parcel more than 20 years ago, he said they were sitting on 30 acres with no other use for the land. When Cudd approached them, it seemed like the obvious choice. Floyd stressed this would cause no changes to the club as it now exists.
“It gave us cash that will trickle back to the county, we didn’t think it would be too upsetting to the community,” Floyd said, citing their fundraisers and community projects. “We’ll survive by selling off this little piece of land on the far end.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.