After noting broadband expansion as a priority for the past two years, Campbell supervisors have made their first concrete moves to solicit preliminary, conceptual designs from private providers to bring greater broadband access to the county.
At its Tuesday night meeting, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors authorized county staff to issue a request for information (RFI) for broadband, inviting conceptually engineered plans from private firms or joint ventures to provide expansion of broadband access and capacity to underserved and unserved areas of the locality.
The Campbell County Broadband Authority, which is comprised of all seven members of the county's board of supervisors, first met in March of 2019, and have had a variety of experts come before them to discuss strategies to expand the county's coverage.
“I think this is finally a point where we are pushing it out, instead of just talking topically about it," said County Administrator Frank Rogers.
Rogers called Tuesday night's decision a "call for conceptual design."
"It’s a two step process for the private provider, it’s intended to be very open ended — an invitation for them to lend their best strategies to us," Rogers said.
The solicitation is not limited to any particular method of broadband expansion, and allows the county to work with more than one provider if necessary.
One barrier to forward movement has been allocating funds, but the board agreed on Tuesday to use the $1 million recently acquired from the transfer of the Dearing Ford Business and Manufacturing Center to the town of Altavista to help fund broadband expansion.
“I think one of the challenges for providers will be when you say a conceptual design for county wide broadband, that’s a big ask, but I think that’s the conversation we need to start," Rogers said.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie called broadband "the number one thing that we need to get done," and applauded staff commitment to moving forward.
Also at Tuesday night's meeting, Campbell supervisors approved applicant Brittany Noel's request to operate a child care center in an existing family dwelling. Noel has been running a child care center from her parent's home for several years, but is hoping to become a state licensed child care facility in order to care for more than four children at one time.
With letters from adjoining property owners supporting the project, and vocal support from parents in the community, the request was unanimously approved.
Campbell resident Kelly Dyess said Noel has been watching her 3-year-old son for the last year and a half, and that Noel and her mother have become an "extension of her family."
Dyess said that her son asks everyday to go to the daycare to see Noel, and that she "wouldn't trust anybody except for Bri to be with my son every day."
Supervisors also unanimously approved a request from Jason Keesee to operate an automobile repair shop on Wards Road in Evington, and a request from applicant Franklin Phelps to rezone .397 acres on Greenhouse Road in Rustburg in order to construct a 1,636 square-foot duplex to be rented to the general public.
Campbell supervisors will next meet at a board work session on Jan. 21.
