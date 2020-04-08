Campbell County supervisors received the $79.6 million fiscal year 2021 budget proposal on Tuesday night.
Though a familiar refrain prefaced conversation — that everything is subject to change in coming weeks as the COVID-19 crisis continues to shake local economies — County Administrator Frank Rogers said county staff has already taken precautions in the budget to address fears of falling revenue.
The 3.1% increase over the adopted fiscal year 2020 budget of $77.2 million was largely attributed to new revenue generated by the meals tax, a 4% tax that was authorized last April through a countywide referendum.
Projected revenue from the tax is around $1.75 million, all of which has been earmarked for school capital improvement project needs in the coming years.
The proposed 2021 fiscal year budget includes funding for a 3% or $1,000 raise, whichever is greater, for all full-time county employees, effective Dec. 1.
The seven months raise will cost the county an estimated $418,526 in the 2021 fiscal year.
Rogers said he worked alongside Campbell County Sheriff Whit Clark to determine how to handle county employee raises. Competitive salaries for Sheriff’s Office deputies have long been referenced as a budgetary priority, and the inclusion of a flat raise of $1,000 would ideally begin to make pay more competitive with surrounding counties.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie noted that this is a good way to “infuse the pay scale” and help close the gap.
The budget also includes the entirety of the Campbell County School Board budgetary request of $28.3 million, approved by the school board in late March.
Despite a projected increase in revenue, the budget reflects a $200,000 walk back on original projections, adjustments made to counter economic downturn expected in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Among these shifts was the decision to level fund the sales tax, reduce projections for interest earnings and take a “conservative approach” to estimating the meals tax.
“We have not been oblivious to the changes going on in the world, we have made some changes to our revenue projections, and offset those on the expenditures side,” Rogers said.
“While we recognize that the budget we are in now is experiencing some significant impacts, the conversation we want to have in this budget is our level of optimism about how things will look commencing July 1 and running the 12 months after that.”
To address other big ticket items, like broadband concerns, the budget includes $125,000 for economic development site enhancements or broadband expansion.
Prior to the Tuesday night regular meeting, supervisors met briefly to discuss broadband in the county. Having received two proposals that same day in response to a request for proposals for broadband expansion, Rogers indicated supervisors would review the proposals formally at a meeting next month.
Campbell County supervisors will further discuss the budget at their April 14 work session.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, Public Safety Director Tracy Fairchild gave an update on COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Tuesday night, three confirmed cases were reported. Reports from the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday morning reflect an uptick of one confirmed case in the county, bringing Campbell County to four confirmed cases.
Fairchild said she is in constant communication with the health department, and is advised of several people that are in isolation in their homes in the county. She confirmed that of the Campbell County cases, two of the patients are in the ICU.
One of the patients was someone Campbell County public safety transported to the hospital. She ensured supervisors that her crew has taken extreme precaution, and thoroughly cleans the ambulance after every use, among other safety measures.
At this time, no Campbell County public safety employees are reported to have the virus.
“In 26 years I’ve been through a lot in the county, this is the first time that I can say we just don’t know what to expect every single day,” Fairchild said. “There is a lot of us that are losing a lot of sleep worried about the providers and our own families and what the day is going to bring. My staff has been amazing, not one time have they said ‘I don’t want to go in.’”
