With internet access more essential than ever, the Campbell County Broadband Authority unanimously approved two strategies to expand county broadband at its Tuesday meeting.
The county’s request for proposals issued in February was met with two responses, one from Shentel and the other from RiverStreet Networks, an internet service provider out of North Carolina.
After more than two years, the broadband authority, which is comprised of all seven members of the county’s board of supervisors, was eager to begin making significant moves toward expansion.
Together, the approved projects will cost the county a little more than $585,000.
The Shentel project plans to expand service into three areas of the county – Lawyers Road, Arrington Drive and New Chapel Road in Rustburg.
The proposed project would provide service to more than 500 homes, County Administrator Frank Rogers said.
With a $2 million price tag, about $1.2 million would be grant funded, with the rest funded by Shentel.
The proposal asks the county to partner with Shentel to seek grant funding for the Arrington Drive and Lawyers Road projects, with the county cost sharing on the New Chapel Road project.
The county would pay $525,000 to expand services to about 300 homes in the New Chapel area. The project could be completed in as soon as five months. Rogers said Shentel had 63 requests for service in that area, to date.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said it was an excellent opportunity for expansion, particularly while partnering with a local business, like Shentel, to bring greater service to the area.
“This is an invaluable resource,” Hardie said. “We have to look at this being a continual type of investment that we make again and again over time.”
Hardie, like many supervisors, emphasized the current COVID-19 crisis has thrown the county’s needs into sharp relief. With students forced to turn to online learning and countless adults working from home, functioning without internet becomes nearly impossible.
Even when the crisis slows, he said, some of these changes may be permanent.
“As a rural community, we need to work very hard to get this resource widespread throughout our community, so that our businesses and our youngsters and their educations can be competitive with those in a more urban area,” Hardie said.
Supervisors also approved $60,000 for a county-wide engineering study from RiverStreet Networks, estimated to take about six months.
The completed study would place the county in a stronger position to receive grant monies and federal dollars for broadband expansion. Rogers said it would not only allow them to apply for more programs, but would offer a foundation for future solicitation from private providers.
Staff recommended pursuing both projects. Rogers said the study will help the county in the “long game,” while the partnership with Shentel will yield direct results in a matter of months — bringing fiber to homes that, until now, haven’t had easy access to services.
Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg said this is a “great marketing tool” for the county, and ideally will bring in more businesses and opportunity.
“I think we need to run with it,” Hogg said. “We’ve got to keep this momentum going.”
Campbell County currently has funds earmarked for broadband expansion, such as the $1 million received from the town of Altavista last year in a boundary line adjustment agreement.
