Residents can expect to see 375 new apartments and townhomes on English Tavern Road after a second phase of development was approved by supervisors on Tuesday night.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved rezoning 9.75 acres for 232 apartment units, laying the groundwork for additional apartments on English Tavern Road off U.S. 29.
These units will adjoin the development approved in February, which has been revised to include 143 townhomes, rather than the initial proposal of an 151-unit townhouse development and 48 apartments.
Justin Fournier, an agent with Balzer & Associates, an engineering firm representing the developer of both phases of the project, said they are looking to create more “quality, affordable housing” for the area. No specific price was given for the housing units. Fournier said they were to be "leased at market rates, to be determined."
Though conversation stalled to hear supervisor concerns about the strain additional traffic could put on the stretch of U.S. 29 fronting Davis Farm Fresh Produce south of Lynchburg Regional Airport, the request passed with little fanfare or discussion. No residents came forward during the public hearing, either in favor or in opposition to the development.
Developer Gordon Cudd is behind both phases of the "English Commons" developments — rezoning the almost 10-acre parcel and its adjacent 16-acre lot from agricultural to residential multifamily. Cudd said the first phase is slated to begin construction in the next month.
The 143 townhomes will adjoin the second phase and share amenities — such as a swimming pool, club house, dog park and green space.
According to Fournier, the development is expected to generate 1,262 vehicle trips per day. The Virginia Department of Transportation completed a review of a turn-lane analysis submitted by the applicant and concurred with the intent to construct a full-width right turn lane off English Tavern Road at both entrances of the development.
Spring Hill District Supervisor James Borland stressed the importance of wireless internet availability for the developments.
Cudd said that Shentel "will be here on day one," and added he is very aware of internet needs, especially in order to cater to college students in the area.
Within two and a half miles of Liberty University and with plans to put in a “resort-style” pool, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trails, he expects to attract students from the Lynchburg-area college communities.
Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie voiced his support of the plan, adding he was thankful to Cudd for bringing development and housing to Campbell County.
"Thank you for not always looking at what the minimum standard is," Hardie said. "And what you can do to make a quality project exactly that: a quality project."
Concord District Supervisor Eddie Gunter echoed approval for the project.
"As a board we are always looking for people to develop in Campbell County," Gunter said. "The thing I'm concerned about more than anything else is not the development, it's the traffic."
He advised VDOT to take a closer look at the stoplight in front of Davis produce on U.S. 29.
Cudd said he is looking to complete the project in about three years.
