In this May 2019 file photo, Development Manager for Dragonfly Solar Blaine Loos points at a diagram of the prospective Altavista Solar Farm while Roger Keesee looks on at Staunton River Memorial Library.

 Photo by Sarah Honosky/The News & Advance

Among four Virginia solar projects to receive permitting for construction is the 1,200-acre solar farm slated for Campbell County, Governor Ralph Northam announced in a news release issued Thursday. 

The Dragonfly Solar project, poised for construction near the intersection of Bedford Highway and Bishop Creek Road about four miles outside of the town of Altavista, received the green light from the Campbell County Board of Supervisors in September 2018. 

This will be the first solar farm to come to Campbell County. 

Northam announced the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued permits for the construction and operation of the solar farm.

At a meeting in May, Blaine Loos, development manager for Dragonfly Solar parent company Apex Clean Energy, said they expected the completion of local and state permitting this September, with construction to begin in the late fall. 

The facility is estimated to produce 80 megawatts of energy, which is enough to power 15,000 homes, or about two-thirds of the residences in Campbell County.

At this time, Apex has not announced potential providers for the power the facility will produce.

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556. 

