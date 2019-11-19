Two wounded men were taken from Brookneal to the hospital early Tuesday, according to a news release sent out by the Campbell County's Sheriff's Office.
According to the release one man was shot and a second man was stabbed on or around the 200 block of Marshall Street in the town of Brookneal, which is near Brookneal Elementary School. Campbell County deputies responded to the call at approximately 4 a.m.
Upon arrival, deputies located Eric Cazares, 23, of Covington, GA walking nearby on Charlotte Street. Cazares was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Upon further investigation, authorities located a second injured male, Jose Ortiz of Conyers, GA, 21, at a home on Marshall Street. Ortiz was suffering from a stab wound to his shoulder area.
Both men were visiting relatives in the area.
Cazares and Ortiz were transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where Cazares remains in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon. Ortiz was treated and released.
The investigation remains active. Charges, if any, will be determined once the investigation is complete.
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Investigator Brandon Epperson with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.
