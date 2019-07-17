Brookville High School swarmed with patrol cars and emergency vehicles. It was the textbook indication of a crime scene, but on Wednesday afternoon, it was only a drill.
About two dozen first responders, spanning multiple agencies and departments, had gathered at the empty high school for the first formal multi-agency training hosted by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
The training was meant to coach multiple first responder agencies to handle an active attack or shooter situations, working not only in their solo departments, but as a cohesive unit.
“It’s a concept that gives us the ability to work together,” said Maj. C. Darren Bolling, Chief Deputy of Campbell County Sheriff's Office. “You see all of these different agencies here, we are now all coming together before something happens and if it ever does happen we’ll have a more coordinated response.”
They met in the empty halls of the high school, the newly buffed floors shining before students' sneakers scuff them back to normal. Bolling said it is rare to get the chance to utilize the schools for drills, though it is the past school shootings — like Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook and Aurora — that force an extra urgency on local public safety departments.
“We learned from Aurora, we learned from Parkland, every one of these events that happens, we don’t beat our brothers and sisters up who respond to these events, but we learn," Bolling said. "We get the after action views and we learn what we can do better to make our response more efficient so if the wolf does come, we’re prepared for him."
Bolling said that while police officers are often so focused on responding and containing the attacker, once that job is done they can be at a loss for the next step. The new training stressed the urgency of providing life saving care and clearing the way for fire and rescue departments to get individuals to definitive safety.
Jonathan Wright, Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Lynchburg, agreed with Bolling's statements. He stressed the importance of preparing for these events, however unfortunate a reality, and the crucial aspect of pre-planning before the emergency takes hold.
“At the end of the day, our goal is that we all return home safe and our goal is that we’ve provided the best service we can provide," said Wright. "These types of partnerships, these types of relationships, are a very important part of that.”
Members of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, Campbell County Public Safety, Campbell County Special Response Team, School Resource Officers and the Lynchburg Fire Department mingled in the school's lobby before Bolling and Wright's brief presentation preceding a walk-through of a few crisis response scenarios.
Despite jokes about the infamous rivalry between cops and firefighters, Bolling and Wright seemed ready to take the next step.
"There’s always been a rivalry between firefighters and police officers, so now what we’re doing is taking those myths and merging together to become a team," Bolling said.
Campbell County Schools Director of Operations Tim Hoden stressed the importance of of allowing law enforcement and emergency personnel to see the inside of the building so that in the event of any emergency they can navigate the sprawling halls.
Hoden and Brookville High School principal, Tom Cole, observed the training, noting that in a critical situation at the school they would be tied into the response as well.
Cole said that past tragedies are what drive these changing responses. He indicated the locks on the door and upgrades to security that were necessitated by rising concerns of active shooting situations.
Bolling walked officers through a few drills, staging them at empty classroom doors and assembling squads to do sweeps, their arms held high and fingers forming mock-guns.
By next year, said Bolling, the goal is to do a full-scale event integrating all of the surrounding jurisdictions. While each agency carries a different skill-set, Bolling said this is the first step to making sure they exist in a practiced harmony.
"We're here to save lives," Bolling said. "That's what it's all about."