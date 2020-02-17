Timbrook Park's 10-year-old playground remains a popular hub for families almost every sunny afternoon.
Now, with recent approval from the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, Campbell County Parks and Recreation has the green light to move forward with plans to purchase and install a new playground in Timbrook Park.
As the county's most visible park, several improvements have been made in recent years — including the installation of a bathroom facility, and fencing between the parking lot and ball fields. They also laid sod and seeding for the football field. Cost-saving measures on these projects have left enough funding available to move forward with playground plans with no additional allocation of funds.
Mary Pascale, the county's director of recreation, said about $65,000 has been saved during renovation of the park, and a plan is in place to allocate about $35,000 for new playground equipment and additional fencing to separate the new playground from the parking lot.
The current playground, while well-loved, has reached its life expectancy, Pascale said. Natural wear and tear has caused issues, like the loss of certain toys and fixtures, and most of the parts for the existing playground are no longer available.
Pascale said the new playground will be in a different area of the park, allowing for a larger play set with the capacity to allow 12 to 15 children to play at one time. She said the new playground will be accessible to everyone regardless of ability.
She hopes the playground will be installed by April or May, and the old one will be taken down after the new one is installed.
At the Feb. 4 board of supervisors meeting, Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg spoke in favor of the continued renovations.
"It only makes sense that we complete this park for these families," Hogg said. "My kids played in that park 10 years ago, and I think we need to complete what we started."
Sitting on 43 acres off Leesville Road, Timbrook Park has a 200-car parking lot, and about two miles of walking and running trails. It is one of the most used parks in Campbell County, according to a report compiled by county staff. The county owns four park facilities — with a fifth, English Park, handled by the town of Altavista — as well as Abbott-Duncan Recreational Fields and SR Bryant Park. The county also leases Long Island Park from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The county boasts more than 500 acres of parkland. Two of the county-maintained parks have playgrounds and a majority of the county's parks have ballfields and trails for biking and walking.
Timbrook Park is a place that inspires residents to come out into their community, said Pascale, and during the recent renovations, kicked off in 2018, they saw volunteers turning out to offer a helping hand. Pascale said several county staff members, including County Administrator Frank Rogers and Deputy County Administrator Clif Tweedy, would roll up their shirtsleeves and lend time on a Saturday helping with renovations.
Tweedy noted Timbrook is the county's "premier" park, the most developed and used in the county. Even in the near-stifling heat of summer, while he was volunteering time on the bathroom facility — with the help of Rogers, his son and several public works employees — Tweedy said the park was swarmed with people walking the trails, visiting the pond and enjoying the playground.
Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline commended Pascale and Tweedy for their cost savings and Cline voiced his support for the project.
Pascale said they are in the process of selecting the playground and hope to break ground as soon as possible so the play set will be ready in the spring.
