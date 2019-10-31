With resident requests for short-term rental special use permits accelerating in Campbell County in the last year — and hundreds more short-term rentals unregistered — the Campbell County Planning Commission began talks on potential regulations at Monday night's meeting.
According to Austin Mitchell, zoning and subdivision administrator for Campbell County, while combing through short-term rental services — like Airbnb and Vrbo — he was able to find at least 100 short-term rentals available in the county. Of these, only three are registered.
It is a conversation that has preoccupied the city of Lynchburg for months, and a recent vote in October saw an ordinance approved by the city council — implementing regulations like a one-time fee of $150, a cap of four unrelated persons in the rental and a three-strikes penalty.
Campbell County staff prepared a brief memo for the planning commission on Monday night detailing additional information on issues related to short-term rentals to help begin shaping discussion.
In the conversation, concerns regarding safety, disturbances to the peace and short-term rentals in residential areas, specifically, were the primary concerns of commissioners.
"People moved into that residence because they wanted the peace," said Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk. "They wanted the comfort of knowing who they are next door to."
As zoning ordinances in Campbell County currently stand, rooming and tourist houses do not require a special use permit if located in any business, industrial or residential multifamily zoning district. They do require a special use permit if located in agricultural, residential single family and residential manufactured housing districts.
The owner of the property resides on site with a rooming house, but does not reside on the premise of a tourist house. Most special use permit requests that have come before the Campbell planning commission are regarding tourist houses in residential areas. On Monday night, commissioners stressed that tourist houses are its primary concern.
Sunburst District Representative Dean Cumbo said he has less issues with a tourist house that is "out in the boonies," and that short-term rentals located on properties with a lot of acreage are less likely to emerge as an issue with neighboring residences.
Brookneal District Representative Dean Monroe said he had four priorities for potential regulations to place on tourist homes in the county — a minimum footage from its neighboring properties, a restriction on the amount of people allowed to stay in the rental at any given time, whether the owner of the rental is on-site or lives nearby and a way to revoke the permit if the applicant violates the established regulations.
Staff reported that they consulted with Calvin Massie, the commissioner of the revenue, regarding taxation and licensing for short-term rentals. Massie said the commissioner's office has not made compliance with business licensing and collecting lodging taxes a priority in regards to rooming and tourist houses as there are only three in the county currently in compliance with regulations.
Massie said he is "generally in favor" of replacing current requirements with a simple flat fee that would be "more practical" for all parties — like Lynchburg's fee of $150.
Members of the planning commission agreed they would return to the next meeting in December with their top concerns regarding short-term rentals, and touch base with residents in their districts to gauge how to move forward.
Also at Monday night's meeting, the planning commission unanimously recommended approval for a special use permit to operate a rooming house and wedding and event venue in Gladys. Applicant Kimberly Roberts is seeking to operate the business on her family's 150 acre property off of McIver Ferry Road.
The rooming house would operate out of the family residence occupied by Roberts and her husband. Roberts stressed that no guests would rent the rooms without she and her husband also being on site.
After holding three private family weddings on the property, Roberts said they realized they may want to open it up to the public. With a "rustic country setting" and four empty bedrooms in their home, Roberts said it was a perfect opportunity to share the space and host guests in the county.
Roberts added that there is a definite need in Brookneal for places to stay — when her daughter was married on their property, her fiancé's family had to lodge as far away as Smith Mountain Lake.
The venue is expected to serve up to 300 guests. Ceremonies will take place on the farm "under the open sky," said Roberts. The family's home would not be used in the wedding operations, except by the wedding party if they preferred to get ready on site. Catering would be contracted and food preparations would not be performed on the property.
With the owners on-site and a large agriculture frontage assuaging short-term rental concerns, the planning commission recommended approval of the special use permit.
The Campbell County Planning Commission will meet again on Dec. 1.
