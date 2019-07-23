Campbell County Planning Commission chairman Dean Cumbo is running for the Sunburst District seat on the Campbell County School Board.
Cumbo has been serving on the planning commission since June of 2017 and wants to bring a new perspective to the school board. He has a son entering seventh grade at Brookville Middle School and another son going into his sophomore year at Liberty University.
"Each year everybody reads in the paper the battles with the [Campbell County] board of supervisors and the school board. It's a never-ending thing. It came to a point with a child in the school system and seeing these battles and the school conditions, maybe it's time to come in with some fresh ideas. Someone might think outside the box," Cumbo said.
Cumbo, who once served in the Army and as a field deputy in Pittsylvania County, moved to Campbell County in 2003 to work for BWXT.
He said he's been able to see what teachers "go through in the classroom environment" because his wife taught in Pittsylvania County and he served as a Drug Abuse Resistance Education instructor in the same division.
"I know their plight as far as pay," he said. "We can't expect them to live menial lives and put everything they have into the school system."
Rather than going to the board of supervisors for more money, Cumbo said Campbell County Public Schools should look to the state for additional funding.
Cumbo said school infrastructure is another issue he would like to address if elected.
"A majority of the schools have seen a decline in student population. What's the root cause of students leaving? It's not about people leaving the area. Every time you look around, there's construction of housing everywhere. Let's try to find out the root cause and make the education experience better," Cumbo said.
The William Campbell Combined School area has seen a 28% decrease in enrollment over the past 10 years, and the Altavista area has seen a 14% decrease. The Rustburg area has seen a 3% decrease.
Cumbo said he has "more faith in redistricting" because it could "lessen the population in some districts and could lengthen the life of some buildings."
"There has to be a way to start looking at our schools and showing that there are other ways than closing and building new schools to improve what we have," he said.
Cumbo also said he would like to provide additional funding for the division's arts programs and is a "full believer in merit pay" for teachers.
Shawn Fellers, who coached little league soccer with Cumbo for the Brookville Soccer Club and indoor soccer, said Cumbo is "great with kids."
"He was great with the soccer teams we worked with. I have two children myself, and they love him to death. He's a really great guy," Fellers said.
Fellers, who has kids that attend Brookville schools, said Cumbo is "a really great guy" because of "his personality, and the fact he would do anything in the world for anybody."
"I've never asked him for a favor he didn't help me out with. He's just that kind of guy," Fellers said.
Campbell County General Registrar Kelly Martin said Cumbo has filed all his paperwork required to run in the Nov. 5 election and will be running against incumbent R. Leon Brandt Jr. Brandt has been serving on the board since 1993.
Martin said because the "planning commission is by appointment and not an elected office" someone can be on the school board and commission at the same time.
Board members Gary Mattox in the Altavista District, Mark Epperson in the Spring Hill District and Barry Jones in the Concord District are all running unopposed.
Mattox has served on the board for four terms, and Epperson has served two terms. Jones has been serving on the board since 1999.