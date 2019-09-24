As tourist homes increase in popularity across the county, the Campbell County Planning Commission has seen an accelerating number of resident requests for short-term rental special use permits in the last year.
With no solidified set of rules for the county to follow, decisions have been made on a case-by-case basis for the past several months.
At Monday night's meeting, a request to operate a home on Arrowhead Drive as a tourist house was unanimously denied recommendation by the commission — with neighborhood complaints and safety concerns ultimately tipping the scales against the applicants.
Applicant Marc Corbett was seeking to rent out the single family dwelling through services such as Airbnb and Vrbo — a travel website specializing in vacation rentals. Corbett said renting on a short-term basis would allow him to maintain the house in-between stays while welcoming guests into the area. The home, situated on .62 acres, has five bedrooms and can hold up to 12 people, according to Corbett.
Corbett said they have been renting the home on a short-term basis since last year, and see about four to six different groups a month.
"The house screams hospitality," Corbett said. A video doorbell is used to monitor guests coming in and out of the house during their stay.
About four neighbors turned out during the public hearing to speak against the request.
Bobby Phelps, who lives three doors down from the applicant, said he has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years, and that to begin renting the property on a short-term basis would be a danger to the community.
"This sets a precedent that is very wrong," Phelps said. "It could be that you could have a whole bunch of illegal immigrants there, and you know what you get with it. I've been here 50 years, and I don't feel very safe with that."
Gail Wright, another property owner in the neighborhood, said she and her husband bought their home less than two years ago.
"We would not have bought the house if we knew it was going to come to short-term rentals like this," Gail Wright said. "We just don't feel comfortable with this type of thing coming in."
Her husband, Larry Wright, agreed — worried the presence of short-term rentals would devalue their property.
"Would you like a Motel 6 beside your property?" Larry Wright said.
Altavista District Representative Patrick Tweedy said he was going to vote to deny the request.
“I don’t think this is best for the community, for the neighbors," Tweedy said. “We’ve got to get some better concrete rules established very soon before we hear about any more of these requests.”
Also on Monday night, the planning commission heard and unanimously recommended approval for a request from the Crown Orchard Company, LLC, to operate a tourist house in the existing manor house at Lakewood Farm on a short-term basis through Airbnb and Vrbo. The house sits on 967 acres on Orchard Drive, a few miles outside of Rustburg.
With seven bedroom/bathroom suites, the house would only be rented out to one group at a time.
Crown Orchard Company is owned and operated by the Chiles family, is are a major wholesale supplier for the region. The company also owns and operates Carter Mountain Orchard, Chiles Peach Orchard and Spring Valley Orchard in surrounding counties.
If approved, applicant Cynthia Chiles said they will hire a local, outside professional to live onsite and manage the dwelling as a rooming or tourism house. With no neighbors within eye sight or ear shot, they don't expect it to have a significant impact on the community.
Judy Chiles, who also works within the Crown Orchard Company, spoke in support of the request.
"We want to be a neighborly neighbor here in the community," Judy Chiles said. "It's a very nice community, and we would like to do what we can to try to help sustain it. We feel that by having the house where transients can come and go, it will help the local economy, the local restaurants."
Commissioners recommended approval based on no proximity issues with neighbors, and the promise of an onsite manager for the manor and property.
However, with more short-term rental requests coming before the board, Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk said they needed to establish rules going forward.
“Before we entertain anymore Airbnb requests for tourism house changes, [we need to] come up with a set of hard and fast rules that citizens need to follow," Kirk said. "We’ve got a patchwork of folks who have come and gone, and I’m certain we have a number of people practicing, who advertise, who have not sought out any kind of approval.”
The planning commission asked staff to put together an outline of requirements to be discussed at its Oct. 28 meeting.
"It seems to be a popular thing now," said Community Development Director Paul Harvey. "It's probably going to be with us for the foreseeable future, and we have to figure out how to deal with it."
Both requests will now go to the board of supervisors for consideration on Nov. 7.
