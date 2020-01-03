RUSTBURG — A Campbell County man convicted of killing his 22-year-old girlfriend will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Friday following an emotional hearing.
Marquie Brandon Williams, 27, pleaded guilty last year to charges of first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny — all stemming from the April 2018 shooting death of Lisa Henderson, of Appomattox.
Prosecutors contended Williams killed Henderson in a "cold-blooded execution" after learning she had spoken to another man on the phone.
"He took her away in the most calculated way possible. He should never get out of prison," Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews argued.
Campbell County Circuit Court Judge John Cook agreed and quickly imposed a life sentence after testimony from investigators and members of Henderson's family. Williams was escorted out of the courtroom as the sound of tears filled the gallery.
Moments before the sentence was handed down, the hearing was briefly interrupted when Henderson's brother shouted obscenities at Williams. The eruption of emotion came as prosecutors presented autopsy photos and described the shooting before a packed courtroom.
"The last thing she saw was the man that she loved killing her," McAndrews said.
Throughout Friday's sentencing hearing, McAndrews argued Williams deserved the maximum punishment for showing no remorse in Henderson's death. He pointed to testimony from investigators who said Williams referred to his firearms as his "babies" when they were seized by police but made little mention of his slain girlfriend.
Henderson's mother, Sandra Henderson, testified that Williams was a "quiet, sneaky" person who manipulated Henderson throughout their more than two-year relationship. From the witness stand, she described her daughter as a caring person who always liked to help others.
"She was a sweet girl. She had goals. She wanted to be a nurse, she wanted to go to college," Sandra Henderson said.
Williams, who appeared in court in an orange jumpsuit, stared at the ground during much of the testimony. As he awaited the judge's decision, he swayed slowly from side-to-side in his seat before quietly apologizing to the Henderson family.
At a plea hearing last year, prosecutors said Williams killed Henderson with the help of his friend, 23-year-old Felix Jerome Jefferson III.
During the investigation, Jefferson led investigators to the site of the body in a wooded area in Concord and implicated Williams in the shooting, McAndrews said. Henderson’s body was found with nine gunshot wounds and surrounded by multiple cartridge cases in an area 300 to 400 yards off Plum Branch Road.
Williams brought Henderson to the secluded area under the ruse of recovering buried firearms. McAndrews said Williams was a member of the Crips gang and had told Jefferson he helped traffic firearms between Baltimore and Virginia.
But when the three arrived in the woods on the night of April 5, 2018, Williams and Jefferson both shot Henderson to death, inflicting nine gunshot wounds. She died after being shot in the head, McAndrews said.
In a preliminary hearing, Jefferson testified he was pressured by Williams to shoot Henderson. He said Williams threatened to kill him if he refused.
“I did what he told me,” he said in Campbell General District Court in Aug. 2018. “I was scared.”
Jefferson, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Henderson’s death in November, also faces the chance of serving life in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
