A Campbell County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor related to illegally distilling alcohol.
John Wesley Elliott, 70, was charged with felony attempting to manufacture alcohol and misdemeanor possession of a still from a February 22 incident.
Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Todd said law enforcement arrived at Elliott’s Suburban Road home in response to an anonymous tip he was selling alcohol.
There they found a still and mash, a precursor to distilling alcohol. One contested element of the case was whether the mash was for wine or liquor, Todd said, and a state lab had tested the mash for alcohol content.
Certificates of analysis in the case indicate four sealed bottles of liquid law enforcement seized contained a liquid with an alcohol content of around 15%.
In exchange for a guilty plea to the misdemeanor possession of a still, Todd dropped the felony charge. Elliott was sentenced to a suspended year in jail on that misdemeanor and will need to be of good behavior for a year.
Todd said after the plea hearing that moonshine cases are rare in Campbell County.
