RUSTBURG — A Campbell County man who prosecutors said killed his 22-year-old girlfriend last year in a fit of jealous rage pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder.
Marquie Brandon Williams, 26, was arrested in July 2018 and later indicted on charges of murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of felony and grand larceny — all stemming from the April 2018 shooting death of Lisa Henderson, of Appomattox.
Williams now faces the possibility of life in prison. Prosecutors have pledged to pursue the maximum sentence.
“Our position is because she had broken off the relationship he wiped her from the Earth,” Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews said following an emotional hearing in Campbell Circuit Court. “It’s horrible. It’s unconscionable.”
Henderson was announced missing April 8, 2018, three days after she was last seen alive, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. Deputies discovered her remains in a wooded area in Concord on April 10.
In court on Wednesday, McAndrews said Williams killed Henderson with the help of his friend, 23-year-old Felix Jerome Jefferson III. Jefferson’s case is pending in circuit court where he faces a murder charge.
McAndrews said Henderson’s body was found with nine gun shot wounds and surrounded by multiple cartridge cases in an area three-to-four hundred yards off Plum Branch Road. Jefferson had led investigators to the site of the body and implicated Williams in the shooting, he said.
Williams had brought Henderson to the secluded area under the ruse of recovering buried firearms. McAndrews said Williams was a member of the Crips gang and had told Jefferson he helped traffic firearms between Baltimore and Virginia.
But when the three arrived in the woods on the night of April 5, 2018, Williams and Jefferson both shot Henderson to death, inflicting nine gunshot wounds, McAndrews said.
In a preliminary hearing last year, Jefferson testified he was pressured by Williams to shoot Henderson. He said Williams threatened to kill him if he refused.
“I did what he told me,” he said in Campbell General District Court in August 2018. “I was scared.”
As McAndrews described the shooting, sobs could be heard coming from the gallery. More than a dozen of Henderson's friends and family members were in attendance.
Speaking with reporters after the hearing, Henderson’s mother, Sandra Henderson, said the guilty plea offered some closure but would not fill the hole left by her daughter’s death.
“I still miss her,” she said. “I miss her smile. I miss her jokes. She had so much to live for. She had a lot of things that she wanted to do and now she won't be able to do them. I’ll never see her smiling face anymore.”
