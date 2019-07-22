Members of the Campbell County School Board and Campbell County Board of Supervisors reviewed options Monday night of what would happen if William Campbell Combined School closed.
Campbell County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Johnson presented the Campbell County joint committee — which consists of Johnson, Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers, Deputy County Administrator Cliff Tweedy, school board members Scott Miller and R. Leon Brandt Jr. and supervisors Bob Good and Eddie Gunter — three options for moving students from William Campbell Combined School to other schools.
At the school board’s June meeting, the board decided closing William Campbell would not be in the best interest of the division.
William Campbell has had a 28% decrease in enrollment over the past 10 years, which is the largest decrease among all secondary schools in Campbell County. The enrollment in the 2009-10 school year was 582 students compared to 419 in the 2018-19 school year.
Johnson provided three options for closing William Campbell — moving all students to Rustburg middle and high schools, moving half of the students to Rustburg middle and high schools and the other half to Altavista Combined School or moving all students to Altavista Combined School.
All options would lead to an increase in bus ride times and a loss of a community school, among other concerns, Johnson said.
Moving all William Campbell students to the Rustburg schools or moving all students to Altavista Combed School would cause the facilities to exceed pupil capacity, Johnson said.
Although moving half of the William Campbell students to Rustburg middle and high schools and the other half to Altavista Combined School wouldn’t result in any facilities being over capacity, Johnson said it would result in longer transportation times for students and the division would need to add buses to get elementary students to Brookneal Elementary School.
Johnson said the division would have an increase in transportation costs of about $125,000 for increased mileage, fuel and bus drivers. The division would save $1.2 million in maintenance and utilities costs as well as personnel savings.
Good said, “if there was a good, easy solution, it would’ve been arrived at a long time ago with unanimous agreement,” but said the numbers show if half the students were sent to Rustburg schools and the other half to Altavista Combined, none of the schools would be at capacity.
“While we can look at and say while there may be some reasons to do it or some advantages to do it or some reasons that aren’t advantageous to do it, but what’s the advantage in five, 10 years from now in not doing it?” Good said.
Good said the bus ride averages were “not terribly significant changes.”
Bus route times could average between 20 minutes and more than an hour for students depending on location.
Good also said $1.2 million is a significant amount that could be reinvested in the division.
Miller said when the school board proposed a consolidation plan in 2015, the plan would have addressed Good’s concerns of demographic changes throughout the county. The board of supervisors voted the plan down 2-5 in January 2015.
“When the train left the station, we had to move on, and it’s not perfect. One thing you have to take into account is the people down in that end of the county ... value their school, they value the community of that school. That’s something tangible. It’s not something you can put a true dollar sign on that,” Miller said.
Good said he hasn’t seen a consolidation plan reproposed as new members have been elected to the board of supervisors since 2015, and there will be new members after November’s election. Good, who represents the Sunburst District, and Spring Hill District supervisor James Borland are not seeking reelection.
Good said “the struggle for me” is as much as he would like to see the county grow, it’s hard to project the Brookneal area is where the growth will be and the county is “saying no” to $1.2 million in savings for the division.
Gunter said the county obtaining broadband could have an effect on people moving to Brookneal and having more students enrolled at the schools in the area.
Johnson said the division needs to figure out a way to make William Campbell more efficient and relative, and the division has had preliminary discussions but he doesn’t know “exactly what that is.”
“It’s a great building. I think out of the tours we took, I think it’s one of our best secondary schools. It has tons of space. ... We certainly need to make that a focus,” Johnson said.
The committee also discussed next steps for the replacement of Rustburg Middle School, which the school board unanimously decided was the division’s top priority for its capital improvement plan.
Rogers said more staff work from both the county and the division will be put toward a financial model, location discussion, size and budget of the project.
Liz Ramos covers K-12 education for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.