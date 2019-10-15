RUSTBURG — About 50 people mingled in the lobby of Hyland Heights Baptist Church in Rustburg on Tuesday night, where county supervisors, staff, public employees and residents had gathered to look ahead and have a conversation focused on furthering economic development in the county and the growth of small businesses.
This was the second year Campbell County held a public forum, hosted by the board of supervisors, planning commission and county staff, to receive community input and ideas on how the locality can grow and improve in the coming years.
“We are here tonight to listen to you,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Eddie Gunter said in his opening statement.
Like last year, conversation was dominated by calls for broadband.
“The board has really mobilized around [broadband] over the past 11 months,” Campbell County Administrator Frank Rogers said. “Broadband has certainly been at the top of the board’s agenda.”
Among the efforts to prioritize broadband, Rogers referenced the formation of a broadband authority, meetings with providers and technical experts, grant research — including the $156,313 awarded by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to expand broadband service out of the town of Brookneal — and the prospective offer of a $1 million as incentive funds to pursue expansion with the private sector.
“We want our rural communities to be really competitive places to live, and to do that [broadband is] one resource that we need to have readily available, especially if young people in the next generation are to come there, and also for our small business owners to be able to run their businesses in the community,” Rustburg District Supervisor Jon Hardie said. “While we have improved in many areas, the work is still young.”
Rogers also touched on county efforts to improve community development, Campbell County schools, public safety, recreation and economic development — all priorities that resurfaced in the Tuesday night conversations.
Attendees milled around the lobby, jotting feedback on oversize easel pads to answer questions such as “what do you like about where you live/work?” or “what would you like to see in our county in the future?”
Popular recommendations from county residents included the addition of a welcome or visitor’s center, helping industry return to the Brookneal and Altavista areas and establishing recycling centers around the county. A common thread was a fear of “economic stagnation,” with efforts like a welcome center pitched in the hope of increasing tourism and helping make local businesses more successful.
Sunburst District Supervisor Bob Good reiterated the importance of welcoming business to the county by reducing government intrusion and barriers that make it difficult for businesses to be successful.
“Businesses are really what makes our county go,” Good said. “You are our future. You prospering is Campbell County prospering. More businesses coming to our area is Campbell County prospering.”
Other issues — such as congested traffic corridors or desires to increase the tax base through the development of small business — surfaced during the discussion.
“The thing that I was hearing was that we need to have competitive salaries for our deputies and our teachers,” Gunter said. He added the conversation generated by the forum provided the board with ideas to increase economic development in the county.
Despite the laundry list of concerns, and repeated desires to see the county grow, another refrain was the sense of close community felt by the residents — one board of feedback emphasized that from its “small town vibes” to public libraries and parks, it’s a “great place to raise a family.”
Input heard Tuesday night will be used as staff updates the 20-year comprehensive plan. The board of supervisors will meet again Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. for its regular meeting.
Reach Sarah Honosky at (434) 385-5556.
