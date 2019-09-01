A third candidate has made his entry into the Campbell County Sheriff's race to succeed retiring Sheriff Steve Hutcherson.
Captain Dwayne Wade is running in the November election after 25 years of service in the sheriff's office.
A Campbell County native, Wade, 47, said he and his family are committed to the community.
"This is the community I grew up in; this is the community I dedicated my whole life to," Wayne said. "I made the decision to come work here and I've never been swayed to leave or go anywhere else."
Wade began as a deputy in 1994. He said his proudest achievement in his 25 years was being promoted to captain of criminal investigations in 2016.
In that role, Wade oversaw the investigation of cases such as capital murder, drug offenses and cyber crimes. In June, Wade was promoted to captain of the field division, overseeing all the deputies.
He emphasized the importance of the narcotics investigations, a field he worked in for 11 years.
"We have to keep citizens safe in their lives and homes, and be proactive in fighting the war on drugs," Wade said.
As a candidate for sheriff, his other priorities include maintaining the active school resource officer program, building a work environment conducive to retaining staff, providing proper equipment and training for officers and increasing the salaries for all employees.
"I've dedicated my whole career here, this is where I call my home," Wade said. "It was my time to run for sheriff. I want to see the department maintain the same capacity as now, and the same core values, throughout the rest of my tenure."
Campbell County General Registrar Kelly Martin said Wade has filed all qualifying paperwork for the open seat.
Whit W. Clark, III, a retired Lynchburg police officer and an investigator with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office, and Sgt. Terry Cook, a Campbell County Sheriff's deputy, also are running.
Election Day is Nov. 5.
