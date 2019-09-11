After qualifying to run for Campbell County School Board, planning commission chairman Dean Cumbo has announced he is stepping out of the race. 

Cumbo has "officially suspended" his campaign, according to an email sent to The News & Advance on Tuesday. 

After the recent death of a family member, Cumbo said his heart was no longer in the campaign, and he is going to step away from the election to support his family.  

"Maybe in four years I might try again," Cumbo said Tuesday.

He has been serving on the planning commission since June of 2017 and said he wanted to bring a new perspective to the school board. Cumbo, who once served in the Army and as a field deputy in Pittsylvania County, moved to Campbell County in 2003 to work for BWXT.

Cumbo's withdrawal leaves incumbent R. Leon Brandt Jr. Brandt running unopposed for the Sunburst District seat in the Nov. 5 election. Brandt has been serving on the board since 1993.

Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556. 

