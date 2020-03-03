After more than 200 people gathered at Timbrook Park on Saturday, many armed with AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles, uniting in defiance of gun control legislation moving through the statehouse, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution backing the militia at its Tuesday night meeting.
The resolution was proposed by Concord District Supervisor Matt Cline, and passed 6-1, with only Timberlake District Supervisor Susan Hogg voting against the motion.
Wes Gardner, spokesperson for the organizing committee that put together both the Bedford and Campbell counties militia muster calls in recent weeks, spoke before the board Tuesday night.
He said Campbell County’s liberties are in danger, and while Second Amendment sanctuaries rippled across the state, the formation of militias would give those symbolic gestures “teeth.”
“The militia is you, me, our neighbors, the people in this room,” Gardner said. “It’s neighbors helping neighbors, man helping fellow man.”
He stressed the militia would be used to promote community involvement, such as offering support in the wake of natural disasters and assisting local authorities in times of crisis.
According to the approved militia resolution, supervisors decline to expend any resources to enforce “unconstitutional laws” that would restrict ownership and use of firearms and officially recognize and support the militia’s right to assemble and train.
Though she supported the Second Amendment sanctuary vote by the county in November, Hogg questioned how the resolution recognizing the militia would hold weight and create a more substantive response from state officials.
“We are going just a little too far here,” Hogg said. “There are always ways to fight these issues other than forming an army in Campbell County ... I would be willing to help any way I can, but not in this way.”
She said she has received more calls from residents against the militia than for, including a call from a Campbell County parent last Saturday who had wanted to take their children to Timbrook Park, but was uncomfortable with the armed militia presence that had assembled there.
Also at its Tuesday night meeting, supervisors unanimously voted to take legal action against the Region 2000 Services Authority — a four-member authority Campbell County has been a member of since 2008.
The authority operates the regional landfill on behalf of its members — Appomattox, Campbell and Nelson counties, and the city of Lynchburg.
This action is taken in the wake of a September vote that denied Lynchburg and Campbell County its annual payments of “excess revenue” — designed to compensate Lynchburg and Campbell for their landfill “airspace,” a commodity that County Administrator Frank Rogers stressed the counties were not compensated for when they transferred their assets to the authority.
Until this year, that money has been distributed according to the member-use agreement.
The excess revenue, generated through an additional $10 charged for each ton of commercial waste, is distributed to Lynchburg and Campbell as compensation for the use of their landfill airspace by the authority. Currently, the regional landfill operates out of the Livestock Road Regional Landfill in Campbell County.
Appomattox and Nelson counties voted against distributing the revenue in September, essentially freezing the funds until a majority decision can be made, and keeping almost $1 million from being distributed to Campbell County. If the excess revenue remains undistributed in future years, the county stands to lose millions of dollars — about $800,000 annually.
In the absence of these funds, Campbell County taxpayer dollars must be directed from the general fund to pay for solid waste, leaving fewer dollars available for critical public services such as public safety and public education, Rogers said.
In addition to legal recourse, supervisors unanimously voted to take action directly against Appomattox County.
Currently, Appomattox County purchases water from the Campbell County Utility Services Authority, an agreement that runs through 2030. Supervisors instructed the board to terminate this arrangement at the “earliest opportunity.” Though such actions could take years to take effect, in the absence of Campbell County water, Appomattox would have to design, permit and construct its own water source, according to Rogers.
Brookneal District Supervisor Charlie Watts said multiple attempts to resolve this matter since September have been unsuccessful.
“Nothing has worked,” Watts said. “In light of Appomattox’s unwillingness to honor our agreement, and act in good faith as a regional partner, I see no way that we, Campbell County, can continue to consider them as a good neighbor.”
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
