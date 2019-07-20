Altavista is seeking a boundary line adjustment which would allow it to absorb Campbell County's 50-acre business park at the Dearing Ford Business and Manufacturing Center into the town for future industrial development.
Campbell County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to authorize a public hearing for the prospective change last week, a culmination of conversations that began in March 2018.
The boundary adjustment would transfer all ownership of the property, currently assessed at $389,300, to Altavista, and the town would inherit primary marketing and maintenance responsibilities for the site. The adjustment includes the entire undeveloped property.
Altavista Mayor Mike Mattox initially reached out to Campbell County last year to identify growth opportunities around the town, seeking to address a deficit of developable land for residential, commercial and industrial uses. He said conversation naturally turned to the county's Dearing Ford business park just outside of the Altavista border.
The park is made up of 28 acres adjacent to Walmart and an additional 21.75 acres on Dearing Ford Road off of U.S. 29.
"It's a win-win for both of us," Mattox said. "It gives Altavista a product that we can actually use in hopes that some of our local industries expand. We're all the time looking for not only new [businesses], but most importantly for us, retention and expansion of existing industries."
Mattox emphasized a need for warehouse space and room for the growth of major Altavista industries — like Abbott Laboratories, BGF Industries, Graham Packaging Co. and Rage Plastics. Abbott, a nutritional-products manufacturing company, employs over 500 people in Altavista. BGF produces industrial textiles and employs more 600, while Graham, a plastic packaging company, employs about 50.
As Altavista turns its focus to economic development, the acquisition of the Dearing Ford property holds the potential to generate jobs as businesses expand, and generate greater tax revenue to invest in future town projects, said Mattox— like Altavistas current multi-year parks and recreation improvement plans and development of multi-family housing.
Any future industries on the property would potentially be eligible for town and county incentives.
"It seems to be a mutually beneficial arrangement," said County Administrator Frank Rogers. "They would get the property that they are looking for for additional economic and industrial development ... and the county can better focus our resources and efforts on other parks in the county and leverage those efforts so that everybody gains."
The county owns three other business parks — the Brookneal Industrial Park off of Brookneal Highway, a property adjacent to the Lynchburg Regional Airport and the Seneca Commerce Park off of U.S. 29. The Seneca Commerce Park currently houses three tenants and a 10,00-square-foot building.
Campbell County purchased 71 acres of what would become Dearing Ford in 1987 and another 11 acres in 1998. It spent $1 million to purchase and develop the entire original 82 acre site, about 32 acres of which developed into the Walmart shopping area. A boundary line adjustment in 2006 brought the Walmart into Altavista. The remaining 50 acres are zoned for heavy industrial use.
Though the county has owned much of the property for decades, businesses have shown limited interest in locating a business or industry in the center, according to the memorandum written by county staff outlining the details of the prospective boundary line adjustment.
Campbell County Economic Development Director Mike Davidson said the county did not clear the trees on the property until the early 90s, though a decent amount of work has been put into developing the property — including grading the site, building an access road and installing water and sewer.
Rogers said that Altavista may be at an advantage in marketing the Dearing Ford park due to its proximity.
"I think that Altavista is better positioned to make the case for locating in Altavista with a very focused message around that property," Rogers said. "Whereas it's one of the several [business parks] that the county attempts to market."
When it comes to getting a return on the county's existing investment, Rogers said it should balance out as the county will still generate the same revenue from the property regardless of ownership, and it will no longer be tasked with marketing and maintenance.
Conditional to the boundary change is a shift in annual transactions between the county and town. Since the 2006 boundary line adjustment, Altavista has payed the town approximately $80,000 annually in meal's tax revenue, and the county funds the town $25,000 in its annual budget.
The prospective boundary line adjustment proposes to discontinue both of the annual payments. In its place Altavista will make a one-time payment of $1 million to the county.
The public hearing on the boundary line adjustment and property transfer will be held at the Aug. 6 board of supervisors meeting in Rustburg.