Campbell County is awarding grant money to eligible local businesses that incurred expenses related to COVID-19.
The Campbell County Board of Supervisors approved a grant program at its meeting last week, and earmarked $1 million in federally-issued CARES Act funds to distribute to county businesses.
Businesses who meet eligibility criteria — like being independently owned, holding an active business license in the county and having been in operation since 2019 — may apply for up to $5,000 in reimbursement funds.
Requests over $5,000 will be considered on a case-by-case basis, according to a news release sent issued by the county Friday.
Campbell County’s internal COVID-19 finance team will review applications and make award recommendations starting July 1 and continuing as long as funds remain available.
Tyler Carraway, director of finance and strategic initiatives called it an opportunity to support local businesses that have encountered unexpected costs during the pandemic.
“We’re pleased to provide a mechanism for our business community to recoup some of these expenses,” Carraway said. “We’re all in this together and we want to see our local business owners thrive.”
Grant funding must be used for expenses related directly to the COVID-19 public health crisis, such as cleaning supplies, masks and hand sanitizer; grant funding cannot be used to cover loss of revenue or reimbursement for tax payments.
The grant application and submission information, as well as further guidelines, are posted on the county’s website at www.campbellcountyva.gov.
