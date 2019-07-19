Rebecca Akers not only took on the task of becoming a teen leader at the Campbell County 4-H Camp last week, but she also taught campers how to do sign language.
Rebecca, 14, said both of her parents are deaf, and she's always been asked how to do sign language.
"I kind of grew up around sign language. I grew up around deaf people. So I've always kind of been in the middle of a hearing world and a deaf world," Rebecca said.
Teen leaders help instructors and adult volunteers during some of the classes at the camp, plan activities and develop relationships with the more than 230 campers that spend the week at the Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center in Appomattox.
Most first-year teen leaders at the camp don't teach classes, but Rebecca said she approached Robbie Morrison, the Campbell County 4-H youth development associate extension agent who helps coordinate the camp, about providing a sign language class for campers.
"It's nice to be bilingual, and I just like to see everyone want to learn [sign language]. ... I didn't want to just be secret with it. I wanted to share it with everyone so everyone can have an opportunity to learn," Rebecca said.
On Thursday night, some of the campers in Rebecca's class used sign language to sing "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri.
Camper Zoe Peters said she's always been interested in learning sign language and when she saw the camp was offering it as a class, she jumped on the opportunity to take it.
"It's fun, and it came to me very easily, and I really enjoyed it," Zoe, 13, said.
Rebecca is just one of the 40 to 50 teen leaders, between the ages of 14 and 19, who are selected after an interview process and go through about nine months of training to prepare for the week-long camp.
Teen leaders learn everything from how to help a camper who's homesick to safety to leadership and more. They also conduct a lot of community service.
Campbell County 4-H, which is a part of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, has been hosting the camp for Campbell County 9- to 13-year old children for decades.
Children were scattered around the campground Thursday participating in almost two dozen activities and classes.
A small group of children were out on the deck patiently waiting to feel a tug on their fishing polls while another group was just about 100 yards away following a rocket shoot up from the ground.
Some campers have been participating in the camp for years and return each year because of the activities and fun, welcoming atmosphere the camp provides.
Morrison said the camp has been somewhere for children to "have a place to belong and to begin to build confidence and growth."
Camper Zion Hardy, 11, said he loves being at the camp so much that when he had the choice of going home or staying at the camp earlier this week because he was severely dehydrated, he chose to stay and do inside activities.
Many teen leaders are kids who have been going to the 4-H camp for years.
Wayne Batsel, who has been a teen leader for two years now, said he's been coming to the camp for six years because it's "like my second family."
"I just know when I was a camper, the teens were amazing to me. I just wanted to give back to the campers," Wayne, 15, said.
Conner Pietsch, who served as a teen leader for the first time this week, said he wanted to become one to "help campers have as much fun as I did." Conner has been participating in the camp since 2017.
"I like that all the kids look up to me, and if they need something they come and they ask me. I don't know if they think I'm cool, but I like to think they think I'm cool," Conner, 14, said.
On Thursday, Conner was helping teach campers archery, which he said is his favorite activity at camp.
"When I was a kid, I used to shoot bows and arrows all the time. I thought it was just something everybody knew how to do, but some people don't, and I like to teach them. That was part of my childhood, and I like to make it a part of theirs," Conner said.
While Connor was teaching kids archery in a pavilion, others were learning riflery next door causing loud pops to be heard across the campground.
Rebecca said having teen leaders is important because although the staff and volunteers are crucial to running the camp, the leaders "really do make an impact on campers."
"It gives you complete genuine happiness. Just the smallest thing you do can mean the biggest thing to them," Rebecca said.
Zion said he wants to become a teen leader when he gets older because he doesn't "want to miss a single year."