RUSTBURG — A 40-unit townhouse development off Laxton Road in the city of Lynchburg could be expanding into Campbell County after the county planning commission recommended approval of the additional phase on Monday night.
Though the final decision will rest with the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, the commission unanimously recommended rezoning a one acre parcel from business limited commercial to residential multi-family in order to construct an eight-unit townhouse development.
The initial, larger development was approved by Lynchburg City Council last June and is slated to begin construction in the coming months. The request comes from Oakton-based Troutspring Development, with hopes the development will support the businesses in the Wyndhurst area.
Located at the crowded intersection of Laxton Road and Enterprise Drive, some commissioners voiced concerns the expanded development would only further congest the area.
"I'm all about growth, but I'm all about sensible growth," Brookneal District Representative Dean Cumbo said. He wanted assurances the Laxton Road entrance to the development would not be the only one utilized.
Ultimately, as the entrance would "be there either way" and with the larger phase of the development already underway, commissioners approved the rezoning.
Cumbo added he would rather see homes at that intersection than a convenience store or gas station with constant in-and-out traffic.
Also discussed at the Monday night meeting was short term rentals. Commissioners still are considering how to regulate the rooming and tourist houses that are flooding the area, dozens of which never seek necessary approvals from the county, according to county staff.
Spring Hill District Representative William Kirk said the crux of the issue is determining who enforces regulations against short term rentals and what the penalties are for violations.
"Right now we have no yard stick, at all, for which to measure," Kirk said.
Brookneal District Representative Dean Monroe said his primary concern is maintaining the "tranquility of the neighborhood[s]."
"I hate to say it as much as anybody else, but [a regulation has] got to have some teeth," Monroe said.
