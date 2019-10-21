Three candidates are vying for the open Campbell County Treasurer's seat in the upcoming November election after incumbent Robin Jefferson announced her intent to retire at the end of her term.
All three have experience as deputy treasurers in the Campbell County Treasurer's Office, though only two of the candidates currently work in the office.
Manda Witkowski is a deputy treasurer who has worked under Jefferson for six years. With over 25 years of public service, and a background in banking and leadership management, Witkowski said stepping into the role of treasurer is her dream.
Among her priorities as treasurer would be to move the office "further into the digital era," streamlining existing processes to increase productivity, keep costs low and save county money.
She also hopes to address resident concerns regarding midterm billing. Witkowski said the office hears a lot of requests for the treasurer's office to offer billing twice a year, a service they do not currently offer.
Though the service could cause strain on the county and taxpayers, she said, she is working to educate residents on equitable services they already offer — like prepayment options that allow taxpayers to "call the shots."
"It's a strain on everybody's wallet," Witkowski said. "And we could break it up."
Witkowski also hopes to be an advocate within the school system, educating kids on assessments and tax payments at a county level, and preparing them for the adult world. It's a mission she would hope to pursue through a partnership with the commissioner of revenue.
Transparency and communication are key, said Witkowski, a lesson she learned under Jefferson's tutelage.
"I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen [Jefferson] lend an ear, a tissue, a bottle of water, whatever it takes to make [residents] comfortable," Witkowski said. "I want my door to always be open. I want people to feel welcome to come in and voice their opinions or their concerns, of any kind.”
Sheila Smith, a deputy treasurer, is also running for the open seat. Smith has worked in the treasurer's office for 18 years, and hopes to update current processes and promote transparency between the department and the public.
Updated technology could help streamline county services, said Smith, like allowing the office to carryout tasks en masse, rather than manually.
She is also seeking to improve communication with the other county offices. Smith said the commissioner's office, real estate and mapping office and the treasurer's office should have meetings when major decisions are being made that will affect all departments.
She also hopes to implement cross training within the treasurer's office itself, ensuring that staff shortages or untimely absences will not prevent the office from carrying out its duties in a timely manner.
"I've always been driven, it's made me tough in life," Smith said. "I don't like politics, I like talking to people ... I'm going to stay on top of what's going on in the county, not just in our office."
The final candidate for the treasurer's seat is Jane Bailey, a former deputy treasurer who worked under Jefferson for about five years.
Bailey worked in Campbell County banking for 12 years, and as a billing collections and Federal Perkins Loan coordinator for the University of Lynchburg. She also got her cosmetology license, and is currently managing salons at Westminster Canterbury — Lynchburg.
Like Witkowski, among her priorities is fielding resident questions regarding midterm billing. She hopes to remind residents of the county's current prepayment or "pay as you go" options, alternatives that can help residents budget without the extra stress on the county that double billing could cause.
Another of Bailey's priorities is to assist struggling residents in the county — offering options to reduce the monetary penalty for missed payments. It isn't beneficial to give them a penalty when they can't pay what they already owe, Bailey said. If possible, she hopes to work out a system where the penalty can be reduced if residents stick to a specific payment plan.
She also hopes to eliminate the fee associated with credit card payments, and hopes a bank they partner with could help to absorb that expense.
Most important, said Bailey, is ensuring open lines of communication between the treasurer's office and the public. She wants to encourage residents to reach out, and for treasurer's office employees to take ownership of the problems they are tasked with solving.
“I don’t feel that [residents] should be treated like at a tennis ball, going back and forth, we need to have someone take ownership, give them the answers they need, so that they can get their questions answered and the problem resolved," Bailey said.
