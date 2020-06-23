RUSTBURG -- After more than seven years of service in the area, the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center has found a new home in the Hyland Heights Baptist Church off Wards Road.
At its Monday night meeting, the Campbell County Planning Commission recommended approval of a special use permit to allow BRAAC to operate a private school on the property.
Though final approval rests with the board of supervisors, the decision by the commission was unanimous. Supervisors will consider the permit request August 4.
Christina Giuliano, executive director of BRAAC, said the center’s new lease agreement with Hyland Heights would give them a larger space for students, and would only require them to use the existing church building on the property for operations.
The center previously was housed at HumanKind, a nonprofit organization in Lynchburg.
Giuliano said the program, which serves children from preschool to 12th grade, operates with one staff member for each student.
Though the space would have the capacity for up to 50 students, she said they intend to open in August with 20 students.
Despite the larger space, they are not currently taking new students due to COVID-19.
Planning commission members spoke in favor of the center.
Sunburst District Representative Dean Cumbo said he has a son on the autism spectrum, and was very excited to see this request come through. He said organizations like this are needed in the community, especially when public schools often don’t have the time or resources required to provide one-on-one care for students with special needs.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the planning commission again heard from representatives with Pigeon Run Solar LLC, who have plans to construct, operate and maintain a 500-acre solar energy facility near the town of Gladys, located east of Brookneal Highway.
The project was initially approved by the board of supervisors in January, but an inability to procure the easements necessary for the original project forced the company back to the drawing board, and it came before the planning commission this week with a revised plan for the solar farm.
The revised plan has the solar panels concentrated in one area, rather than two separate sections, and pushes the bulk of the facility further from the Brookneal airport, which it previously adjoined.
Project manager Charlie Falter said this version of the project will have a smaller footprint and would use a maximum of 500 acres of land, rather than the 800 acres previously planned. Approximately 25% fewer solar panels will be used in this site plan.
After the planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the revised plan on Monday night, it will again need to go before the board of supervisors. In January, it became the county's fourth approved solar facility in Campbell County.
Brookneal District Representative Dean Monroe, who previously voiced concerns about the solar facility’s proximity to the airport, said he was been happy with how Pigeon Run Solar addressed the issues, and it had proved to be “a good neighbor.”
The revised project is expected to create about 135 full-time equivalent jobs during construction, and will provide significant property tax revenue – approximately $85,000 in the first year of operations and an average of approximately $40,000 per year over its 35 year life. Supervisors will take up the request on August 4.
The planning commission will next meet on July 27.
