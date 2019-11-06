Campbell residents can expect to see some new faces on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors.
Of the four districts up for election Tuesday, two new candidates were elected to the board, with one race still undecided early Wednesday.
Among the new faces is Kenny Brown, elected to the Spring Hill District seat with 1,098 votes — or 55.54% of the vote. Brown will replace current supervisor James Borland, who chose not to run for reelection.
Brown defeated candidates Preteasta Barksdale and Charlie Millner, who won 602 and 270 votes, respectively.
Brown, who will take office in January, said he had a good feeling as he handed out literature at the Hyland Heights Baptist Church off of Wards Road.
“People like what I stand for,” Brown said Tuesday afternoon. “Quality of life, bringing business to the community — I feel like I’m going to win.”
Brown is the owner of Brown Machine Works in Rustburg, and he stressed bringing more technical and vocational training to the county. Brown said he stands for quality of life and bringing business to the community.
In the Altavista District, incumbent Dale Moore won for a second term with 52.47% of the vote, winning against opponent John Tucker by 111 votes.
This is the second time they have run against each other — with Tucker running, and narrowly losing, against Moore in the November special election, as well.
Moore is the founder of Moore’s Electrical Company, which is headquartered in Altavista. He spent his afternoon at the Altavista Fire Company polling precinct, handing out literature and catching up with the steady stream of voters that stopped to chat.
“I’m very excited,” Moore said Tuesday night. “Being reelected, and for the people of my district to support me the way they did, it feels really good.”
Support him or not, Moore said he is looking forward to working with every resident in the county in his second term on the board.
“It was a long day,” Moore said. “But I look forward to meeting and getting back to work at the county.”
Among his priorities for the next four years is addressing county broadband and replacing the aging radio system.
Steve Shockley will take the Sunburst District seat, having run unopposed after supervisor Bob Good chose not to run for reelection.
Shockley said he spent election day splitting his time between Tree of Life Ministries and the Moose Lodge polling precincts in the Sunburst District. He was at the polls all day, where he eventually won 99.04% of the vote.
“I’m excited I’m going to be part of the board for the next four years,” Shockley said. “It hasn’t even completely sunk in.”
As he looks into the future, Shockley hopes to mobilize the additional revenue created by the meals tax to address county needs within the budget. Providing funding for parks and recreation, first responders and school infrastructure are among his top priorities.
“Hopefully as a group of seven we can come together and make those decisions,” Shockley said.
Meanwhile, the Concord race was undecided as of early Wednesday — the state board of elections site reflects that 66.7% of the results have been recorded, with Matt Cline taking the lead against long-time incumbent Eddie Gunter.
Cline had 1,233 votes, or 57.64%, while Gunter had 900 votes, or 42.08%.
Gunter is seeking an eighth term in this election, and a loss would signal the end of 28 years of service on the Campbell County board. Cline, a retired paratrooper with the U.S. Army, said he is humbled by the votes he has received.
Late Tuesday, Cline said he had not heard anything from the registrar regarding the total count, and assumed absentee ballots were left to be counted.
“If results stay as they are, it was a substantial number of voters that pulled the lever for me,” Cline said. “I accept that mandate. A lot of conservative voters want a change.”
Also on Tuesday night, Sheila Smith was elected Campbell County treasurer with 40.15% of the vote. She edged out opponents Manda Witkowski and Jane Bailey, who had 23.59% and 35.85% of the vote, respectively.
Smith, a deputy treasurer, has worked in the treasurer’s office for 18 years. She hopes to update current processes and promote transparency between the department and the public.
Sarah Honosky covers Appomattox and Campbell counties at The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5556.
