Waving signs and speaking poetry, protesters in Lynchburg and elsewhere took the Black Lives Matter movement to a virtual space Wednesday evening.
Held over a video conferencing app, the protest was a collaborative effort between the grassroots Lynchburg group Many Voices, One Community; Blackwater Branding; and local artist Christina Davis.
Leslie King, representing Many Voices, One Community, said she wanted to make a protest available to people with disabilities, people with busy work schedules or those who have heightened concerns about gatherings because of COVID-19.
She touched base with other organizers to learn more about using virtual platforms to hold a protest and allow everyone’s voices to be heard.
“I’d had conversations with a number of people who support the in-person protests and they were feeling that they weren’t able to attend and they wanted to do something,” King said.
Those in attendance Wednesday shared what Black Lives Matter means to them, joined in chants and called out the names of black people who’ve been killed by police.
As a teacher and mother, Davis said she wanted to offer a means of social expression for anyone who finds themselves stuck at home but wants to be heard.
“We could not have done it 10 years ago and I’m thankful for the technological advances we have now,” she said.
Having hosted virtual paint nights with racial justice themes and recently completed a mural expressing #Blackgirlmagic, Davis said she’s seen the therapeutic value in protesting racial injustice through art.
That expression, and events like the one held Wednesday, are “part of the healing process” and what she considered to be important outlets for frustration over recent events.
Michelline Hall, Blackwater Branding’s director of marketing, said it was important to balance the need for a safe space with the fact that “trolls” could make their way into the protest.
She saw Wednesday’s event as the beginning of more virtual spaces for locals demanding racial justice.
