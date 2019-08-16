FOREST — A group of property owners in Bedford County are seeking participation from neighboring properties to install public sewer lines along Burnbridge Road.
More than a dozen owners of properties on Burnbridge Road, a short connector road between U.S. 221 and Thomas Jefferson Road, met at the VA Dance Studio this week to discuss the potential sewer project.
“It’s a no-brainer,” said Tom Scott, who is building a commercial development at the corner of Burnbridge Road and U.S. 221. "I don't think we will have a better opportunity to do this than we have right now."
Currently, properties on Burnbridge Road operate with septic systems, which Scott said limits a building's allowed use under Bedford County zoning ordinances.
"A restaurant, hair salon or any business with high-water usage can't operate with a septic system," Scott said during the meeting. "These types of businesses require connection to a sewer line. If we don't do this we are limiting what can be developed along Burnbridge Road."
Donna Barringer — who owns the VA Dance Studio and Forest Wellness Center — said the lack of access to local sewer lines also limits future development along the corridor.
"A business requiring high-water usage cannot operate on Burnbridge Road without a connection to the sewer line," Barringer said. "This stretch of road is in one of the fastest-growing locations in the area and we need to be able to market these properties for their highest value."
Barringer — who is in the process of selling the studio at 1129 Thomas Jefferson Road and the wellness center at 1296 Burnbridge Road — said she had businesses interested in purchasing one of the properties but required sewer access.
"I had a high-end hair salon that loved the building and the location and was ready to move in," Barringer said. "However, they required sewer access to operate and could not locate here."
Scott and Barringer have been gathering support for the project, which requires property owners to fund half of the sewer line's $300,000 construction cost. The Bedford County Board of Supervisors in March approved $100,000 in funding toward construction costs and the Bedford County Economic Development Authority approved an additional $50,000 in funding for the project.
"We are supporting this project because this has been something that the business owners in Forest have been concerned about for some time," EDA Chairman Mickey Johnson said. "It will be good for that area because of all the growth."
Scott said the additional $150,000 in funding will have to come from participating property owners in order for the project to move forward.
"We need close to 100% participation for this to happen," Scott said. "I think this is something that would be good for the property owners and good for the county."
Doyle Allen — who serves as chairman of the board of directors for Lynchburg-based engineering firm Hurt & Proffitt — explained during Monday's meeting that property owners would fund the project by purchasing a $5,500 sewer credit from the Bedford Regional Water Authority (BRWA). Allen said even if a property owner did not want to connect to the sewer line now, the sewer credit will remain valid for seven years, which would allow the property owner to tap into the system at a later date.
"Septic systems fail," Allen said. "It might be working now but completely fail a few years from now. Even if a property owner doesn't want to switch over today, this gives them the option to do it later at a much reduced cost."
Donna Fitch — a commercial Realtor in Forest who is representing the sale of Barringer's property — said fees for new BRWA sewer customers typically start at about $7,500 and increases depending the usage requirements.
"It's a great opportunity," Fitch said. "The line will bypass any property that is not participating and it will cost considerably more to tap in to the sewer line down the road."
Allen said BRWA also is allowing any participating property owner to sell their credit to any builder or developer in Forest if they decide they do not need to tap into the system.
“With continued development in this fast-growing area, credits are needed each time permits are pulled,” Allen said. "We’ve entered the final phase of development for the Farmington subdivision and I’d be glad to assist anyone through the process of selling their credits."
Scott said he has purchased three credits even though his development will be mainly offices and does not require sewer access.
"I don't even really need it, but I see the need for it in this area," Scott said. "Not just now but also down the road."
Scott said a majority of the more than 20 property owners on the corridor have responded positively to the potential project but some have not yet committed to purchasing the sewer credit.
"Some people said they don't have the money for it and some are just not interested," Scott said. "Others said they still are on the fence."
Bill Bowen — who owns the property housing Peddler Antiques Mall on Burnbridge Road — said Monday's meeting answered some of his questions about the project but he still was unsure of his need to tap into the sewer line.
"I can't see how this would benefit me at this point," Bowen said. "I don't need it and I'm not really interested in selling my property at this time. I'm not saying no to it just yet but I still have a lot of questions."
Doug John — owner of Apocalypse Ale Works on Burnbridge Road — said he is putting a $12,000 grant he received to expand his operation toward the sewer project.
"I absolutely support this," John said. "This is something I need because we are growing and have just about reached the limit of what we can do with septic systems and drain fields."
Scott said any property owner that has additional questions can contact him at (434) 546-1715.
"I will be happy to answer any questions," Scott said. "However, we really need to get everyone on board within the next 30 days or so if this is going to happen."
Scott said contractors cannot start installing the sewer line — which is expected to take about six months — until all funds for the project have been collected. Scott said he is concerned Bedford County will withdraw its funding if there is not enough participation in the project from the property owners.
"If the county decides not to support this project we may never get another chance like this," Scott said. "If they pull the funding I think they would be reluctant to pledge these funds a second time."