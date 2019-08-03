BEDFORD — Even though the National D-Day Memorial is dedicated to the 4,413 soldiers who died during the June 6, 1944, invasion of Normandy, visitors to the memorial can see the banners that line the town's streets in honor of the "Bedford Boys" — 35 local men sent to fight in World War II, 20 of who died during the liberation of France.
“When people visit the memorial, everyone is always intrigued by the story of the Bedford Boys," said Maggie Mitchell, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation's associate director for programming and events. "It's a deeply personal story that connects the town to the memorial."
Starting next week, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the Bedford Boys and why Bedford was chosen for the location of the National D-Day Memorial.
The National D-Day Memorial has teamed up with the town of Bedford to create the "Bedford Boys Homefront Tour," a guided bus tour highlighting significant locations in the lives of the men who went to fight in the war and those who never returned home.
"This is something we have been wanting to do for quite some time," said Angela Lynch, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation’s associate director of marketing. "We are really excited to see how this goes."
Lynch said the 75th D-Day anniversary event in June — which drew an estimated crowd of about 12,000 people as well as national media coverage — has created outside interest in the town and the story of the Bedford Boys.
"There is a lot of interest right now and we thought this would be a good time to launch something like this," Lynch said.
Tickets for the tour — which include admission to the National D-Day Memorial and an optional guided tour of the site — are $25 per person. Locations highlighted during the tour include:
* Smyth Companies, 311 W. Depot St. — The factory — formerly known as Piedmont Label — opened in 1919 and is Bedford’s oldest factory in continuous operation. It was converted to wartime production during WWII and manufactured insulation for aircraft and submarines and hoses for gas masks;
* Bedford County Courthouse on Main Street — In 1954, 10 years after the D-Day invasion, the town dedicated a monument outside of the courthouse that reads "Erected by the Parker-Hoback Post, 29th Division Association, in memory of the Bedford County men of the 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Division, who gave their lives in preparation for and the participation in the Normandy Invasion and later battles of World War II.” The stone on which the monument appears was secured from Vierville-Sur-Mer on Normandy Beach and was a gift from the Republic of France;
* Liberty Station, 515 Bedford Ave. — The former railroad station — now a restaurant — was a major hub for the transportation of passengers, freight and mail during WWII and is the location where the Bedford Boys would have left to head off to the war; and
*Oakwood and Greenwood cemeteries — Local cemeteries where nine of the 20 Bedford Boys who died during WWII are buried.
The tour also includes two locations that would have been familiar to the Bedford Boys: Fisher's Restaurant and Green's Drug Store at 104 N. Bridge St.
Fisher's, 503 Fourth St., is a diner that was founded in 1937 that serviced the community and the nearby train station. After closing in 1995, it was reopened in 2014 by Lisa Saunders, whose grandparents and parents ran the restaurant for 40 years. Saunders said the diner looks much the same as when the Bedford Boys would have come there to eat and socialize before the war.
"Everything is the same except the color," Saunders said. "My parent's and grandparent's color was green on the inside and I changed it to red."
Saunders said she was "thrilled" to learn her restaurant was included on the Bedford Boys Homefront Tour.
"I am so proud," she said. "All of those boys would have come in here and this place is part of their history. I still have the honor of feeding our veterans every year during the D-Day anniversary because of that history."
However, Saunders said she is not sure the Bedford Boys brought their dates to the restaurant during the 1940s.
"It was known as a beer joint back then," she said, laughing. "I have met so many ladies in their 80s that have come up to me and said they never came in here before I reopened it because back then it was proper for a lady to go eat somewhere that served beer."
Green's Drug Store at 104 N. Bridge St. is the location of the Company A Bedford Boys Tribute Center.
"This is where these boys would have shopped or brought their dates," said Ken Parker, the tribute center's curator. "This was one of the social hubs of life in this town during that time. It also was at the center of the darkest days in this town's history" as the location of the Western Union teletype machine that first brought in notifications of the D-Day casualties.
The tribute center — which opened in May — now houses memorabilia donated by family and friends of the Bedford Boys. Parker said he is "honored" to be included on the upcoming tour.
Lynch said ticket sales for next week's tour have been "really good" and it is possible that further tours will be scheduled in the future.
"The response has been positive and we have filled up pretty fast," Lynch said. "I think if things go well we can do this seasonally or a couple times a year and people interested in coming to the memorial can do this as an add on to their visit."
For information about available spaces for next week's tours visit www.dday.org.