Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CAMPBELL COUNTY THROUGH 730 PM EDT, AS WELL AS THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG... AT 624 PM EDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED ABOUT 5 MILES EAST OF LYNCHBURG...MOVING SOUTH AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM ALONG WITH OCCASIONAL CLOUD-TO-GROUND LIGHTNING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... BROOKNEAL... CONCORD... RUSTBURG... AND MADISON HEIGHTS. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATION LIBERTY UNIVERSITY. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.