Starting as early as next summer, Lynchburg residents may be able to travel to Washington, D.C. on a new bus route.
The route, proposed by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, would run from Danville to Washington and include stops in Lynchburg and Charlottesville.
The DRPT ran a study this summer to assess Virginians’ transportation needs. The study showed a demand for a route through Central Virginia to Washington, as well as a need for a route across the southern half of Virginia.
Brian Booth, the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company general manager, said he met with the DRPT in July after they reached out to discuss the best location for an intercity bus route stop.
He said the DRPT liked the many connection options at the Kemper Street Transfer Station, such as Greyhound and Amtrak connections.
“It’s not set in stone yet, but I think they’re leaning toward using the transfer station as the stop within Lynchburg,” Booth said at last Wednesday's GLTC board meeting.
Schedule and frequency details for the route have not been confirmed, he said.
“Intercity bus service is really to connect rural areas,” said Emily Delross, the statewide program manager for the DRPT. “Lynchburg is a great location for that.”
Delross said the DRPT will put out a request for proposal this fall and will aim to choose an operator for the bus system at the end of this year or beginning of next year.
The route would become part of a newly branded intercity network called the "Virginia Breeze," she said. The original Virginia Breeze route, from Blacksburg to Washington, will be renamed and become part of the intercity network.
A route from Martinsville to Richmond is also taking shape, and the DRPT is looking for service on these routes to begin during the summer of 2020, she said.
Though nothing is confirmed, Delross said the DRPT is assuming the Danville to Washington route will include a stop in Lynchburg.
Greyhound Lines, a competing bus company that also services Central Virginia, was unavailable for comment on this story.
Christian DePaul, president of the GLTC board of directors, said Lynchburg would greatly benefit from the new route.
“I think it’s imperative that Lynchburg be part of that route,” DePaul said, adding that it could connect riders to Northern Virginia for travel or to University of Virginia in Charlottesville for medical care.
