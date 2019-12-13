The Dec. 19 performance of “A Christmas Carol” by the Nebraska Theatre Caravan at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has been canceled after a bus crash.
The theater group said on its Facebook page it was involved in a bus crash near Waterville, Maine on Tuesday night.
The Academy Center of the Arts said on its website that the group's tour bus "drifted off the right side of the road and subsequently overturned on its passenger side and came to rest down an embankment."
No serious injuries were reported, although the Omaha World-Herald reported four people were treated at a hospital and released.
A state police spokesman said 38 people were on the bus when the crash occurred. according to the World-Herald. The bus driver was ticketed on suspicion of failing to maintain control of the bus. Troopers say he fell asleep at the wheel.
Following the crash, the group decided to cancel its national tour, including the Lynchburg performance.
The Academy said it will work to issue refunds in a timely manner. For more information, call the box office at (434) 846-8499.
