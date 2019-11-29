The Burger King on Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg was burglarized Thursday or early Friday, police said.
Lynchburg police officers responded at 5:28 a.m. Friday to the restaurant at 2424 Memorial Avenue. Sometime between Thursday and Friday morning, the restaurant was broken into and money was stolen, police said in a news release.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective R. G. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
