The Burger King on Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg was burglarized Thursday or early Friday, police said.

Lynchburg police officers responded at 5:28 a.m. Friday to the restaurant at 2424 Memorial Avenue. Sometime between Thursday and Friday morning, the restaurant was broken into and money was stolen, police said in a news release.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective R. G. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

