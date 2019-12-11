Buildings plentiful at CVTC, but questions abound on their fate post-closure

If you build it, they will come. But what happens when they leave and a roughly 380-acre campus with nearly 100 buildings is left behind? That’s a pressing question for Amherst County and Lynchburg-area officials to answer before the Central Virginia Training Center closes its doors in the summer of 2020.
Thousands of people have filled CVTC, the largest of Virginia's five state-run facilities for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, for more than a century. The Madison Heights site is flush with buildings and structures -- 95 are scattered throughout the grounds -- and an aerial view of the campus resembles a town just north of the James River.
The vision for the site is to redevelop it to its highest and best use, and area officials are working on securing a plan to do so.
“It shows the state we’re interested with it and something has to be done to be done with it,” Kenneth Campbell, vice chairman of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, said of the importance of pursuing a redevelopment plan. “They just can’t leave it sitting there.”
A new use that brings jobs for the region is what the county is pushing for, he said. His hope is a major company like Amazon would come in and take it over, as well as some form of manufacturing, which county officials have described as a major employment need in Madison Heights.
“It would help the whole region if we could get something big in there,” Campbell said.
A roadblock to future redevelopment is the deteriorating conditions of many of those buildings -- only about a dozen are in use -- and the lack of money to fix them, as well as a rash of environmental concerns.
A two-phase assessment by Blacksburg-based firm, EEE Consulting, Inc., in the past two years identified environmental areas for remediation and cleanup. The site had nine findings determined as "recognized environmental conditions" in the most recent report in late 2018.
A boiler house building, a closed four-acre sanitary landfill, a coal ash and debris dump area and two scrap yards were recommended for eligibility determination in the Virginia Remediation Program administered by the Department of Environmental Quality.
Meghan McGuire, spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, said in an email the department is in the process of remediation in some areas and the work is scheduled to wrap up in 2021. It includes stabilizing, capping and permitting a former landfill that documents show hasn't been used in several decades, removing discarded debris from the two scrap yards and coal ash and debris dump area and abating hazardous material in buildings 39 and 41, which in the report were recommended for demolition.
McGuire said DBHDS would not be conducting any demolition of buildings.
The General Assembly in 2018 provided $250,000 for completing the study and $570,000 toward remediation work. According to recent dialogue between Megan Lucas, executive director of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, and the Amherst County Economic Development Authority, informal "back of the envelope" estimates to demolish buildings on site could range from $50 million to $100 million.
In July 2020, when closure is anticipated, the site is set to transfer to the Virginia Department of General Services and become listed as surplus property available for sale, according to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, which is involved with bringing the redevelopment plan forward. The goal is to get a plan in place before the property is considered surplus, Lucas recently told Amherst County's EDA.
DBHDS also anticipates a historical assessment of buildings on site will be forthcoming prior to closure, according to McGuire.
In addition to the buildings, a cemetery is located on the grounds and has more than 1,000 grave sites with headstones dating back to the 1800s. The cemetery is on about five acres.
McGuire said the cemetery will remain in place but no new burials will be conducted when the site closes. DBHDS is working with the Department of General Services, Department of Real Estate Services and Department of Historic Resources on future care and maintenance of the cemetery, according to McGuire.
A health care complex also is among the site’s handful of buildings and provides dental and psychiatric services to residents, among other features. Horizon Behavioral Health, a Lynchburg-area provider of services involving mental health, substance abuse and intellectual disabilities, earlier this year submitted a proposal to lease those buildings but the plan didn’t come to fruition. DBHDS evaluated the proposal, the only one submitted, and found it “was not financially sustainable and not therefore a viable option into the future,” McGuire said in October.
Under the planned lease, the buildings would have housed a variety of services offered by Horizon to the greater Lynchburg area in the mental health field, including residential and substance abuse treatment, intensive outpatient services and case management.
As hundreds of residents and employees have left CVTC in droves in recent years, Amherst County has felt the ripple effects. Along with the loss of jobs, the pending closure is a contributing factor in the county’s population not keeping pace with growth in neighboring Bedford and Campbell counties and the city of Lynchburg, Jeremy Bryant, the county’s director of community development, has said.
The decline in activity at the facility also has led to a decline in annual revenue for the Amherst County Service Authority and is part of the reason public water and sewer rate increases are set to go into effect in 2020, according to Bob Hopkins, its director.
The ACSA is bracing to lose about 8% of its annual budget’s revenue in 2020 from the closure, according to Hopkins.
“CVTC is historically ACSA’s biggest water and sewer customer and revenue source, and by the middle of next year, the shutdown will reduce that historical average of $350,000 from CVTC to a pittance,” Hopkins said. “…The loss of that money doesn’t mean we just cut back our operations and expenditures, which are actually climbing while we lose this money because of all the water and sewer infrastructure, much of it dating back to the 1930s, that must be repaired or replaced.”
An overhaul of CVTC’s water and sewer infrastructure is estimated at about $15 million, according to county officials.
Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jimmy Ayers said the site's future is a major area of concern, especially if the state walks away and leaves a large amount of derelict structures.
"It's going to be a nightmare for the county," Ayers said of those buildings remaining vacant.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers said some of the buildings have "good bones" for reuse, though many questions linger about what could happen.
Finding the best future use there is crucial for marketing and planning efforts for the site to become a regional asset, Rodgers said. He mentioned a new law passed this year that allows a locality or local economic development entity up to 180 days to submit a proposal to the Virginia Department of General Services for a use of the property “in conjunction with a bona fide economic development activity” but said such a route presents a lot of questions and fiscal unknowns at this point.
Amherst County Supervisor Claudia Tucker said it’s important the state takes responsibility for infrastructure issues and works with the county to position the property for a new future. Tucker said she wants to see a long-term commitment from a "topnotch" organization that will see Amherst County as an investment and the county hopefully will reap the benefit in jobs and tax revenue.
“When ready, this property will be marketed nationally -- maybe even internationally -- with the goal of finding the best business partner for Amherst County.”
The site represents more liability for restoration than the county would be willing to bear, according to Rodgers.
“We shouldn’t be burdened with that either,” Campbell said.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, unsuccessfully lobbied for CVTC's survival as a facility for residents in the most need of care in the past two sessions of the General Assembly. He said the state in past years spent roughly $30 million to renovate some buildings, and a major question that looms is what buildings can be reused and what should be torn down.
"That's the biggest fear," he said of the cluster of dilapidated buildings remaining vacant as surplus property for a lengthy period of time. "I don't think anybody wants that to happen. The question is how much will it cost to put the land to its best and highest use … and bring in jobs and revenue for the county.”
From a state standpoint, he wants the property to be reused, but the costs of renovation, demolition and such factors need to be known before funding decisions are made. He expressed careful consideration toward spending as the closure nears.
“I want jobs in the area and the land to be productive," Peake said of a post-closure campus.
Lucas said the CVTC site’s fate is “astronomically significant” to the Lynchburg region. The costs of cleanup of some of the blighted buildings can present a major barrier to sale and redevelopment of the property, she said. From a market perspective, a site cleared of deteriorated buildings and environmental issues is more desirable to potential developers and has greater success of redeveloping, according to Lucas.
“To be competitive, desirable, and marketable, we must strive to provide a clean, 350-acre site so that potential developers are free to focus their efforts on redevelopment of the property rather than cleanup.”
The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance believes the state should be a “model landowner” and not leave the site worse off than when it was found, Lucas said.
“That would fly in the face of sensible economic development progress.”
