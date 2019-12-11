Buildings plentiful at CVTC, but questions abound on their fate post-closure

Did you know?

According to an inventory of buildings provided by Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to The News & Advance, Central Virginia Training Center has 95 structures, all built between 1910 and 1986. Four were built from 1910 to 1919, two were constructed in the 1920s and the majority of current structures - 73 - were built from the 1930s through the 1960s. Four more were built in each of the following decades; nine building numbers did not list a year constructed. The center has operated under several other names as well, first starting out as the Virginia Epileptic Colony in 1910. It was also known as the State Colony of the Epileptic and Feeble-Minded, Lynchburg State Colony and Lynchburg Training School and Hospital before its current name became effective in July 1983.