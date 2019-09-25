Construction to replace the 60-year-old bridge crossing Ivy Creek on Indian Hill Road will begin on Oct. 16.
The project is scheduled to be completed at the end of July 2020, said Joe Smith, project manager.
The new bridge will be wider, feature sidewalks and update the guardrails and landscaping, Smith said. Drainage issues on Indian Hill Road will also be fixed, and upgraded lighting will be added.
A small roundabout will be installed at the intersection near the bridge to improve traffic flow; currently a yield sign at the end of Indian Hill Road warns drivers of oncoming traffic. The project’s total cost comes to almost $2 million, and English Construction Company will oversee the project.
Smith said the city held three community meetings to gather feedback from community members. He said the most-asked questions included why a roundabout was being added, how long the project would be, if drainage issues causing standing water on Evergreen Road would be solved, and if lighting could be installed near the bridge.
A detour will redirect drivers back to Boonsboro Road or Link Road.
Josephine Ferguson, who lives near the bridge on Indian Hill Road, said the construction will conflict with her daily route to work and the grocery store.
"I know it has to be repaired," Ferguson said, but added she's worried the completed project will increase traffic through her neighborhood.
Patsy Walker, who has lived near the bridge on Indian Hill Road for about nine months, said she attended the first community meeting for the project.
"Nobody really likes change," she said. Walker said drainage issues are an important aspect of the project, but said she doesn't think the sidewalk, wider bridge and upgraded lighting are necessary.
