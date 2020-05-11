James Boyce is finishing his first two-year term on Appomattox Town Council, a goal he pursued after retiring from 30 years as a tugboat captain.
Boyce, 64, has lived in Appomattox for more than 40 years, and said it has been a great place to raise six children.
Also a part of the town planning commission and physical development committee, Boyce said he is pushing to make Appomattox a place where young people want to stay.
“That’s the heartbeat of Appomattox,” Boyce said. “I want my kids to allow their kids to enjoy this place like I have … I think it’s a place you can fall in love with and spend the rest of your life here.”
In his time on council, Boyce said he has pushed for many infrastructure projects — like an effort to repaint the lines on Church Street and create a safer environment for people to drive on what are often narrow roads.
As a small town, Boyce said there needs to be a comprehensive plan for a way forward — both to spur business growth and provide for existing small businesses.
As a tugboat captain, he spent weeks at a time away for work, traveling along the east coast and as far as the Gulf of Mexico, with even the occasional transatlantic crossing.
He said this experience afforded him an outside perspective when he returned to town.
“I want to be the one to stand up and say, ‘Hey, I care.’” Boyce said.
According to county registrar Sabrina Smith, Boyce has filed all of his paperwork and qualified for candidacy. All six town council seats are on the ballot in the May 19 election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.