One of four people arrested after a convenience store robbery last weekend was denied bond Friday.
Dakota Nathaniel Finchum, 21, is charged with robbery, conspiring to commit robbery, using a firearm in a felony and grand larceny from the Aug. 17 incident at Five Star Mart off Memorial Avenue.
Finchum walked into the convenience store that night with a knife, along with a co-defendant armed with a gun, according to Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jennifer Bennett.
In what Bennett described as a "good old-fashioned stickup," the other man walked up to the clerk and demanded money. Finchum held a knife to a woman's throat.
The Lynchburg Police Department first described the woman as a customer and victim in the kidnapping, but later said she was involved in the crime herself.
A search warrant in the case states the woman, 20-year-old Makayla Dodson, drove to the store in the vehicle the suspects used when they seemingly abducted her and left.
The car was found parked on Greenfield Drive outside the James Crossing Apartments, where co-defendant Christopher Doss lives, according to the warrant. Officers had "direct knowledge" Doss was on Facebook later in the night stating he committed the robbery and lived at James Crossing, the warrant states.
All four defendants were arrested the following morning.
Both Doss and Dodson are charged with the same crimes as Finchum. Doss, 22, also is charged with carjacking, abduction and possessing a firearm as a violent felon.
The remaining co-defendant, 27-year-old Marqutez Fisher, is charged with the same four crimes as Finchum and Doss. The next hearing date for all four is a preliminary hearing Oct. 17.
In arguing Friday against bond for Finchum, Bennett said the group had stolen items from a Walmart and intended to rob multiple places, based on what Finchum told investigators.
She pointed out that Finchum is homeless and prosecutors had trouble tracking him down as a witness to a crime last year.
Answering questions from his attorney, Gary Straw, Finchum said he'd be living with his mother and she'd be able to post around $500 in bond for him.
General District Judge Randy Krantz denied his request, citing the mandatory minimum prison time he'd need to face for the firearm charge and the five-to-life range he could face on the robbery charge if convicted. Finchum remains in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center