For the first time, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is bringing its mobile food pantry service to Rustburg.
After establishing a neighborhood produce market last summer with the Campbell County libraries in hopes to reach an underserved community, the mobile pantry is the next step in an effort to establish a brick and mortar food pantry in Rustburg.
The result of a partnership between the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the Campbell County Cooperative Extension and plenty of community volunteers, the mobile pantries take safety precautions and streamline service with drive through food pick-up.
Under current regulations, the neighborhood markets couldn't continue during the pandemic.
Volunteers set up shop at Rustburg Elementary School on Thursday morning, armed with gloves, masks and a truckload of food.
In an hour and a half, they distributed 10,397 pounds of food to 102 households — serving more than 400 children, adults and seniors.
Robbie Morrison, an extension agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Campbell County, said they serviced double the amount of people they usually do.
“People are scared right now,” Morrison said. “It’s great to see people putting aside their fears to help others.”
Kristi West, Lynchburg area partner services coordinator for the food bank, said they have been pushing for a mobile pantry to come to Rustburg for a while.
This is the first mobile pantry to come to the Lynchburg branch, with the next closest in Nelson County, and others surrounding Charlottesville and the Shenandoah area.
West said it is crucial to directly serve Rustburg where, until now, residents would otherwise be forced to travel to Hyland Heights Baptist Church or Gladys to reach a pantry.
With people losing jobs, working less hours and caring for children at home, West said the need is even greater.
The mobile pantry allows them to distribute more than produce, also providing staple items — such as canned goods and snacks — as well as corn on the cob, cabbage, apples, frozen chicken breasts and sweet potatoes.
They distributed the entire truckload Thursday morning, and had more than a dozen volunteers.
Abena Foreman-Trice, media and communications manager with the Blue Ridge food bank, said you will often see cars lining up before distribution starts, volunteers hard at work packing the thousands of pounds of food that will be distributed throughout the community.
Like so many things, West said the mobile pantry moving to Rustburg was an unexpected side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. A month ago, she never would have known that early May would find them expanding this service to the area.
She called it the next step to establishing a “brick and mortar” food pantry in the community, where they can provide more consistent service, a broader range of goods and even more assistance.
Currently, they are seeking a potential home for that pantry.
“We would love to see something where we can serve people all the time,” said Morrison.
For the next three months, they plan to continue hosting the mobile food pantry at Rustburg Elementary, and then will reevaluate the need — whether it requires a return to the neighborhood produce market, the establishment of a physical location or something in-between.
Morrison said it is incredible to watch the community coming together — be it the Campbell County Public Libraries partnering with the food bank or volunteers stepping up to pay it forward.
The mobile food pantry will next come to Rustburg Elementary School on June 11 at 10 a.m.
“I look forward to seeing even more friendly faces next month,” West said.
