City officials will close a portion of 10th Street between Main and Commerce streets to vehicle traffic on Wednesday as Appalachian Power crews begin replacing aging infrastructure in downtown Lynchburg.
The work is scheduled to last nearly three weeks, with an approximate end date of Sept. 16. Construction will occur between 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. daily, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.
In addition to the roadway, the sidewalk located on the south side of 10th Street will be closed to foot traffic. Pedestrians will continue to have access to the street through the northern sidewalk.
The City Center parking deck will remain open and will be accessible from the Commerce Street entrance.
The work is not expected to affect access to the Sept. 6 Get Downtown festival.