The 900 block of Commerce Street in Downtown Lynchburg will be closed to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. 

A contractor will be repairing the exterior of 926 Commerce St., according to a news release from the city of Lynchburg on Monday.

Detour signs will be up in the area to direct traffic.

— Olivia Johnson

Olivia Johnson covers the city of Lynchburg for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5537.

