The 900 block of Commerce Street in Downtown Lynchburg will be closed to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
A contractor will be repairing the exterior of 926 Commerce St., according to a news release from the city of Lynchburg on Monday.
Detour signs will be up in the area to direct traffic.
— Olivia Johnson
